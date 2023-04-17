RSPCA calls for horse safety reforms as racing chiefs defend Grand National

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
RSPCA calls for horse safety reforms as racing chiefs defend Grand National

By Press Association
The RSPCA has called for safety reforms to the Grand National – as racing chiefs defended the event as "safer than it's ever been" and one trainer blamed "ignorant" protesters for more fallen horses than usual this year (PA)
The RSPCA has called for safety reforms to the Grand National – as racing chiefs defended the event as “safer than it’s ever been” and one trainer blamed “ignorant” protesters for more fallen horses than usual this year (PA)

The RSPCA has called for safety reforms to the Grand National – as racing chiefs defended the event as “safer than it’s ever been” and one trainer blamed “ignorant” protesters for more fallen horses than usual this year.

The charity is calling for the race to involve fewer horses and for jockeys to lose their whips after dozens of Animal Rising protesters stormed the field at the yearly race on Saturday.

Three horses – Hill Sixteen, Dark Raven and Envoye Special – died during the three-day Aintree Festival last week.

Randox Grand National Festival 2023 – Grand National Day – Aintree Racecourse
Police officers respond to Animal Rising activists attempting to invade the race course ahead of the Grand National on Saturday (PA)

RSPCA policy director Emma Slawinski told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “One of the things we particularly see at the Grand National is a very big field, so lots of horses running together.

“That, of course, causes issues when horses fall and can get in the way of other horses and cause accidents in that way.

“The other thing that we think needs to change very urgently is to see an end of the use of the whip for encouragement – hitting the horses to make them run faster.

“We know that that actually causes more accidents, it makes accidents more likely, makes injuries more likely, so we’d like to see that reform happen as well.”

Randox Grand National Festival 2023 – Grand National Day – Aintree Racecourse
Animal Rising activists outside the gates ahead of day three of the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree (PA)

Nevin Truesdale, chief executive of The Jockey Club, which owns the Aintree racecourse in Merseyside, said measures including softer ground and smaller hurdles have been imposed in recent years.

He told Sky News: “We did have a very good three days’ racing at Britain’s second-biggest spectator sport.

“But we can’t ignore what happened in terms of the fatalities we saw and every fatality we’re seeing is one too many.

“To see three fatalities – and condolences to all connections across the event – obviously it’s something we will be analysing and reviewing.”

“The fact that 99.8% of horses across all of racing come back from races safely – that’s come down by a third over the past 10 years – the sport is safer, the Grand National is safer than it’s ever been.

“But that does not mean that we will stop in terms of our relentless drive to improve welfare standards.”

Mr Truesdale admitted “you will never eliminate risk completely” in the sport but said horses are “born and bred to race” and the activity “drives breeding and sustainability of the breed itself”.

Sandy Thomson file photo
Trainer Sandy Thomson, whose horse Hill Sixteen died at the 2023 Grand National (PA)

Meanwhile, Sandy Thomson, Hill Sixteen’s trainer, blamed the “ignorant” Animal Rising protesters for more fallen horses at this year’s event.

He told Today: “If we look at the last nine years since the course has been modified, there’s been an average of under two fallers at the first two fences and this year everybody got very uptight about it – horses, jockeys, starters – and there were eight fallers at those first two fences.

“This was all caused by these so-called animal lovers who actually are ignorant and have absolutely no idea about welfare of horses.”

Mr Thomson said, though, that changes could still be made to make the sport safer, including “a shorter run to the first fence and a few less horses on the field”.

The League Against Cruel Sports said the death toll at the Aintree Festival now stands at 62 horses since 2000 – with 16 killed in the Grand National, including two last year.

