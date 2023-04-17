Wife of jailed British-Russian opposition leader ‘baffled’ by sanctions delay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Wife of jailed British-Russian opposition leader ‘baffled’ by sanctions delay

By Press Association
The UK has demanded the release of British-Russian opposition leader Vladimir Kara-Murza after he was sentenced to 25 years in prison by a court in Moscow (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)
The UK has demanded the release of British-Russian opposition leader Vladimir Kara-Murza after he was sentenced to 25 years in prison by a court in Moscow (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

The wife of a British-Russian opposition leader jailed for 25 years has said she is “baffled” that those involved in his trial have not yet been sanctioned by the UK.

Vladimir Kara-Murza was sentenced to prison by a court in Moscow after he was convicted of treason and denigrating the Russian military in proceedings the Kremlin critic called a show trial.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has condemned the decision and praised Mr Kara-Murza for “bravely” denouncing the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Russia Opposition
Vladimir Kara-Murza speaks to his lawyer Maria Eismont (The Moscow City Court via AP)

But the dissident’s wife, Evgenia Kara-Murza, said that while she was “grateful” for the support of the Foreign Office, the UK should do more.

Mrs Kara-Murza told the PA news agency: “I would very much like to see the British Government actually doing something in Vladimir’s case.

“I would like to see the British Government introduce sanctions against the violators of my husband’s rights.

“Canada has already introduced sanctions even though he is not a Canadian citizen.”

The United States and Latvia have also imposed sanctions on those involved in Mr Kara-Murza’s prosecution.

She added: “I know that the UK authorities have had a list of the violators for months, so I am honestly baffled that these sanctions have not been introduced.”

Mrs Kara-Murza also asked that the UK demand an independent medical assessment for her husband, who has twice survived poisonings that left him in a coma.

She said: “He is dragging both his feet because he is losing feeling in his feet and his left hand, and this is a condition that can lead to paralysis.

“It is honestly becoming a question of life and death. Expressions of concern are not enough anymore.”

Likening her husband’s prison term to punishments handed out under Joseph Stalin, Mrs Kara-Murza added: “I believe that those Russian citizens who continue opposing the war despite all odds, who continue opposing the regime despite all odds, have to see the solidarity and support of the global democratic community.”

Mr Kara-Murza holds a British passport and embassy officials attended his trial to demonstrate the UK’s concern in his case.

The judge who presided over the trial, Sergei Podoprigorov, has already been sanctioned by Britain for what it called previous involvement in human rights violations, as has Dmitry Komnov, the head of the detention centre where Mr Kara-Murza is being held.

Foreign Office minister Andrew Mitchell told the House of Commons on Monday that the Government was considering further sanctions and expected to “come forward with a package of further measures” within a week.

Alicia Kearns, the Conservative chair of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, welcomed the prospect of sanctions but said the Government should have acted more quickly.

She tweeted: “Welcome the Government’s commitment to bring forward a list of sanctions within a week following the heinous miscarriage of justice against Vladimir Kara-Murza.

“However we know there’s no justice in Russia, and this sentence was pre-determined. We should have been prepared with these sanctions today and action against the Russian Government.”

Following the news of Mr Kara-Murza’s sentencing, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said: “Vladimir Kara-Murza bravely denounced Russia’s invasion of Ukraine for what it was – a blatant violation of international law and the UN Charter.

“Russia’s lack of commitment to protecting fundamental human rights, including freedom of expression, is alarming. We continue to urge Russia to adhere to its international obligations including Vladimir Kara-Murza’s entitlement to proper healthcare.

“I pay tribute to Mr Kara-Murza and his family, including his wife Evgenia and her unwavering commitment to raising her husband’s cause on the international stage. The UK will continue to support them and to call for Mr Kara-Murza’s immediate release.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police dealing with the incident in Kinnoull Street, Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper.
Large police presence and man taken to hospital as streets in Perth city centre…
2
A huge hole has been left in the front of the Carnoustie house.
Huge hole left in Carnoustie house after crash
3
Laura Moyes appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken Perth pub boss caught driving home while more than five times limit
4
The 'snake' was discovered on Elgin Drive in Glenrothes. Image: Ali Hutton.
Residents shocked at ‘snake’ spotted hanging from wire in Glenrothes
5
The Arctic Bar was given a makeover by fans of the Sheffield four-piece back in 2006. Image: DC Thomson.
Did ‘mad’ graffiti at city bar bring Arctic Monkeys to Dundee?
6
CCTV from Crown-Inn break-in.
Masked raider makes off with charity tin during Monifieth pub break-in
7
Caroline Gray appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth Prison officer clocked driving down M90 at 112mph
8
Eastern Residences in Broughty Ferry. Image: DC Thomson
Water pouring into luxury Broughty Ferry flats just 6 years after owners moved in
9
Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles.
Loganair: New direct Dundee flights to Heathrow Airport for first time
2
10
Jim Goodwin has made a solid start to life at United. Image: SNS
The form table that underlines Jim Goodwin impact as Dundee United steal a march…

More from The Courier

Police in riot gear arrive at the scene. Image: David Wardle
Large police presence on Glenrothes street with officers in reported stand off
Police Scotland at the incident in Strathairlie Avenue, Arbroath. Image: Wallace Ferrier
Man due to appear in court following Arbroath 'disturbance'
Julie Mitchell with a box containing messages from friends and family at the party celebrating her life. Image: Paul Reid.
Dundee's Julie Mitchell receives special messages at party celebrating her life
The crash took place on the A94 by Castleton Croft. Image: Google Street View
Woman taken to hospital and man charged after crash in Eassie
The proposed AMTE Power factory at the former Michelin tyre factory site in Dundee. Image: AMTE Power.
Battery firm AMTE Power responds to fears £160m Dundee investment could be lured to…
The UK has demanded the release of British-Russian opposition leader Vladimir Kara-Murza after he was sentenced to 25 years in prison by a court in Moscow (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)
Monday court round-up — Padlock in a sock and care home fire
One of the house types Muir Homes plan to build at Westfield. Image: Muir Homes
159-house Forfar plan facing refusal over 'significant design failings'
Alison Elliott with one of the donation boxes robbed.
Anger after honesty boxes broken into at popular Angus nature reserve
Kelty Hearts star Jamie Barjonas. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Kelty Hearts duo top Raith Rovers transfer shortlist IF new investment goes through
Karen Ward holding wigs in a hair salon
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Return of Dundee hair salon is a symbol of city's strength

Editor's Picks

Most Commented