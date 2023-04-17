Gilruth: Government will have ‘relentless focus’ on closing attainment gap

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland’s Education Secretary has said the Government must have a “relentless focus” on closing the attainment gap in light of the cost-of-living crisis as she wrote an open letter to teachers.

The Scottish Government has long touted the poverty-related figure, which measures how well the most affluent pupils do compared to the least affluent, as a priority, with former first minister Nicola Sturgeon saying she wanted her time in Bute House to be judged by her record on education.

But figures released in December showed the gap, which widened during the pandemic as a result of disruption to schooling, has not yet returned to its pre-2020 level.

In the open letter released on Monday, Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth, herself a former teacher, stressed the importance of this period on education as Scotland’s qualifications and standards bodies are set to be replaced.

The letter comes as the Scottish education system is due for reform (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“These new organisations will need to work better to meet the needs of our young people – but they also need to work better to support you, our educators,” she said.

“The educational landscape which existed when the Scottish Attainment Challenge launched in February 2015 is markedly different.

“The cost of living crisis has deepened inequity; but it further necessitates our relentless focus on closing the poverty related attainment gap.

She added: “High quality learning and teaching is crucial to help disrupt the impact of poverty in our education system.

“Our schools have a key role to play in driving ambition and attainment; through promoting a culture of high expectations and excellence for all.

“Excellent teachers are fundamental to that endeavour – I want to make sure you have the necessary support and opportunity to fulfil that expectation.”

Ms Gilruth told teachers the education system was “at an important juncture”, with the future depending on those who work within it.

“As the Cabinet Secretary for Education and Skills, I am committed to working with you to make sure the next steps on reform deliver real improvements, with partnership with our teaching profession as my guiding principle,” she said.