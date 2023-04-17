Plans to ban more machetes and zombie knives used by criminals in legal loophole

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plans to ban more machetes and zombie knives used by criminals in legal loophole

By Press Association
(British Transport Police/PA)
(British Transport Police/PA)

More machetes and zombie knives could be banned in England and Wales with criminals who buy or sell them facing up to two years in jail under Government plans.

Certain types of the blades which are “designed to look menacing” and “with the intention to threaten” are not currently prohibited but would be outlawed under the measures, the Home Office said.

Police would also be given more powers to seize and destroy the weapons while criminals would face tougher sentences for their sale and possession, according to a seven-week consultation on the proposals launched on Tuesday.

While some machetes and similar knives can have “legitimate uses”, such as in gardening, criminals are “buying, selling and using larger bladed articles as weapons to intimidate and cause others serious harm”, the Home Office warned.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said: “The thugs wielding these deadly knives aim to terrorise their victims and the public, and too often even carry out horrific or fatal attacks. They are emboldened by the cowardly idea that carrying these blades inflates their own status and respect.

“This can’t go on. These plans seek to give the police greater powers to seize and destroy these weapons and impose harsher penalties on the criminals selling them, keeping them off our streets and making communities safer.”

Earlier this month, a judge urged jurors to write to their MPs about the “shocking” availability of dangerous weapons online after a young man was found guilty of killing another 18-year-old with a 22-inch long zombie knife.

Emadh Miah, 18, faces life in prison when he is sentenced next week after murdering Ghulam Sadiq, who he ambushed and stabbed near his home in Leytonstone, east London, in August last year.

Judge Christine Laing KC thanked the jurors who had to watch “distressing” footage of Mr Sadiq’s death during the trial, adding: “I advise you to write to your MPs and ask why it is that weapons like the one you saw in this case can be bought from a website legitimately.

“These weapons are there for anybody to purchase and it is beyond me as to why that is.”

Metropolitan Police Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley said: “I cannot help but reflect that large knives and machetes being sold online is open to abuse and lamentably continues to be a risk to the public.”

Offences covering the importing, manufacturing, selling or supplying of prohibited offensive weapons, and selling blades to children, would carry a maximum penalty of two years in prison if the plans come into force.

Under current laws, if police find a machete or other legal blade in someone’s home they cannot seize or act on this, even if they believe the items will be used in crime.

Giving police more powers will allow officers to seize certain blades even if the items are not prohibited, the Home Office said.

It stressed that any changes would “carefully define” which knives would be banned.

The Government is also considering whether to create a new offence for “carrying a bladed item with the intention to injure or cause fear”.

And the consultation is looking at whether the criminal justice system should treat public possession of knives and other offensive weapons more seriously.

Patrick Green, chief executive of anti-knife crime charity the Ben Kinsella Trust – which was set up in 2008 following the fatal stabbing of the 16-year-old in north London, welcomed the plans and said: “These weapons have no legitimate purpose and only serve to glamorise violence and intimidate others.

“They are often used by gangs and criminals to inflict serious harm and create fear on our streets. By taking them off the streets, we will reduce the risk of serious violence and save lives.”

The announcement comes as, from Wednesday, four police forces start to test out civil court powers called serious violence reduction orders allowing officers to stop, detain and search offenders who have previously been convicted of knife or offensive weapon offences.

Yvette Cooper, the shadow home secretary, said that such machetes and zombie knives should have been banned “years ago”.

“Knife crime devastates lives and rips apart communities and the Government must do all it can to prevent it. Sadly, the Conservatives have dragged their heels and are only launching a consultation,” the Labour MP said.

