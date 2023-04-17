Health Secretary marks one year since Anne’s Law standards introduced

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Health Secretary Michael Matheson has marked one year since the provisions of Anne’s Law were introduced in Scotland.

New standards were introduced last year allowing designated friends or family members of care home residents to enjoy the same access rights to facilities as staff.

The campaign for the changes was fronted by Natasha Hamilton, who was unable to see her mother Anne Duke for extended periods during the height of the pandemic, prompting changes in standards from the Scottish Government.

But campaigners have pushed for the changes to be enshrined in law, with a commitment from the Scottish Government for the changes to be included in the proposed National Care Service.

Following a visit to Bagatelle care home in Greenock, Mr Matheson said: “Strengthening the standards has allowed us to meet our pledge to introduce the provisions of Anne’s Law as quickly as possible by using existing legal powers.

“This has minimised disruption to visiting and I am glad to hear how this is already helping residents and their loved ones.”

Andrea Wyllie, the chief executive of the Greenock Medical Aid Society, said “meaningful visits” had resulted in “improvements in residents’ and family members’ overall wellbeing”.

“Our data showed an increase in appetites and a significant decrease in those at risk of malnutrition,” she added.

“We saw moods lift and a feeling of life and buzz return into our care homes. We demonstrated that we could balance the rights of residents and family members in being back together, with the risks that increasing footfall could bring.”

Cathie Russell, of Care Home Relatives Scotland, said: “We are pleased the Health Secretary is marking the one year anniversary of the new care standards which are helping to ensure people can still have contact with loved ones even during Covid and other outbreaks and look forward to this approach being enshrined in Anne’s Law as a matter of urgency.”