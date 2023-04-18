Former finance secretary Kate Forbes speaks out on ‘wellbeing economy’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former finance secretary Kate Forbes speaks out on ‘wellbeing economy’

By Press Association
Former finance secretary and candidate for first minister Kate Forbes has joined forces with two of her key supporters to publish a new paper on economic policy (Jane Barlow/PA)
Former finance secretary and candidate for first minister Kate Forbes has joined forces with two of her key supporters to publish a new paper on economic policy (Jane Barlow/PA)

Former finance secretary Kate Forbes is amongst a group of SNP MSPs calling on the Scottish Government to “do more” with its powers to develop the country’s economy

Ms Forbes, who was narrowly defeated by Humza Yousaf in the contest to become SNP leader and Scottish First Minister, has co-authored a new paper focusing on the idea of a wellbeing economy.

It has been written with the former business minister Ivan McKee and fellow SNP MSP Michelle Thomson, both of whom backed Ms Forbes in the leadership contest.

The group said they had “recently indicated our intention to spend time considering key policy areas and publishing papers on matters of importance to Scotland”.

The paper was published shortly before Mr Yousaf’s “mini programme for government” – a statement outlining his priorities as First Minister.

The three SNP MSPs argued that a wellbeing economy should deliver “an economy that serves people and the planet”, saying such an approach could be crucial in eradicating poverty and delivering on environmental ambitions.

While they said the traditional UK approach has been “for many years been a laissez-faire approach that believes that government should ‘get out of the way’ of the economy”, the trio said the approach they were advocating was “very different”.

The paper, published online by the Common Weal thinktank, said there is “a fundamental place for the role of government and its agencies in driving forward the economy”.

Humza Yousaf defeated Kate Forbes and Ash Regan to become SNP leader and Scottish First Minister (Andrew Milligan/PA)

It suggested the government had a role “as a player on the park, part of ‘Team Scotland’, and not sat on the sidelines”.

The trio stated: “None of this takes away from the fact that with full powers over economic levels, immigration, employment law, borrowing and investment, energy, trade and social security – in other words the full powers of Independence – Scotland could do so much more.

“But we can, and should, do more with the powers we currently have.”

The group also insisted that publishing their paper was not part of “some kind of culture war” as they argued everyone would benefit from tackling poverty and protecting the environment.

They said: “Steering the economy requires clarity on destination alongside an approach built on that understanding of how all parts of the complex mechanism best work together.

“Dogma, of whatever persuasion, is unhelpful. There are, believe it or not, those who see this debate as some kind of culture war. Where for one ‘side’ to succeed the other has to lose, and be seen to lose.

“The reality is very different. Everyone has a vested interest in tackling poverty, protecting the environment and building strong and healthy communities and businesses.”

