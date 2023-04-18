Top civil servants need more experience beyond Whitehall, watchdog chair says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Top civil servants need more experience beyond Whitehall, watchdog chair says

By Press Association
The Civil Service is looking for people with experience beyond Whitehall, but Gisela Stuart said external candidates had been ‘reluctant’ to apply (Yui Mok/PA)
The Civil Service is looking for people with experience beyond Whitehall, but Gisela Stuart said external candidates had been ‘reluctant’ to apply (Yui Mok/PA)

Senior civil servants need more experience of the world beyond Whitehall, MPs have heard.

Gisela Stuart, who chairs the body responsible for overseeing recruitment to the Civil Service, told MPs on Tuesday that she wanted to see more top mandarins with experience working in devolved administrations and the private sector in order to ensure “diversity of thought”.

Baroness Stuart told the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee: “If I had my way, I would say if you want to become a permanent secretary you should have worked outside London, ideally probably in a devolved administration at some stage, ideally been out in a delivery (role) or in the private sector and then bring you back.

“But that requires career management at a lower level so that we start rewarding not your ability to work your way across Whitehall but actually your ability to deliver on policy.”

Her comments are similar to those made by Rishi Sunak during the summer 2022 Conservative leadership election, in which he called for a “shake-up” to “tackle Civil Service groupthink”.

Mr Sunak said he wanted to ensure senior civil servants spent at least a year of their career outside Whitehall or in the private sector, and to link payment to performance rather than long service.

The Government has already taken steps to ensure a wider array of candidates for Civil Service roles, requiring all senior jobs to be advertised externally.

But Baroness Stuart, who has been First Civil Service Commissioner since March 2022, said there had been “a reluctance of external candidates to actually come forward”.

She said: “We still do not sell the privilege and the sheer excitement of some of the government jobs which we offer.”

General Election 2019
Gisela Stuart (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

She also acknowledged concerns about Civil Service morale, saying: “Civil servants too often find that people only ever talk about them when they find fault with them and when anything goes right it is taken for granted, and we really don’t celebrate enough the extraordinary achievements.”

Baroness Stuart also denied she had failed to uphold her requirement to be impartial by taking part in a cross-party summit at Ditchley Park, Oxfordshire, to discuss Brexit in February 2023.

Prior to her appointment as head of the Civil Service Commission, her impartiality was questioned due to her former roles as a Labour Party MP and chair of Vote Leave in 2016.

Baroness Stuart told MPs that impartiality “doesn’t mean inactivity or irrelevance”, saying: “It is not a partisan stance to take that I would like this Government to be economically successful and the United Kingdom to be cohesive and coherent.

“And whether I’m a civil servant or whether I’m a former minister or whether I work for industry I have a role to play in that.”

Regarding the Ditchley Park conference, she added: “When I read the reports that this was the ‘deep state’ gathering in Oxfordshire, I’m afraid my initial response was if I had known that I wouldn’t have arrived late and left early.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The 'snake' was discovered on Elgin Drive in Glenrothes. Image: Ali Hutton.
Residents shocked at ‘snake’ spotted hanging from wire in Glenrothes
2
Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles.
Loganair: New direct Dundee flights to Heathrow Airport for first time
5
3
Lauren Hunt was sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Catfishing Dundee sextortion scam ‘prostitute’ ordered to pay back money
4
Lesley Barton appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Ex-teacher drank wine in her car before near-miss in Perthshire town
5
Laura Moyes appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken Perth pub boss caught driving home while more than five times limit
6
Reginald Knight leaves Dundee Sheriff Court after being admonished.
Fife Zoo director threatened son’s ex-partner after love triangle spat
7
One of the house types Muir Homes plan to build at Westfield. Image: Muir Homes
159-house Forfar plan facing refusal over ‘significant design failings’
8
A huge hole has been left in the front of the Carnoustie house.
Huge hole left in Carnoustie house after crash
9
Police dealing with the incident in Kinnoull Street, Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper.
Large police presence and man taken to hospital as streets in Perth city centre…
10
Police in riot gear arrive at the scene. Image: David Wardle
Man, 45, charged after Glenrothes ‘stand-off’

More from The Courier

Michael Cruickshank taking on Buckie Thistle. Image: Wullie Marr / DCT Media
Local hero Michael Cruickshank says chairman Kevin Mackie has restored 'feelgood factor' at Highland…
Humza Yousaf has put the brakes on major SNP policies. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Humza Yousaf puts the brakes on 3 big SNP policies
Police and fire crews at the scene. Image: Wallace Ferrier.
Arbroath man admits weapon threats during six-hour siege
The M&Co store in Broughty Ferry
M&Co: Final closing dates for Tayside and Fife shops
Hayfield Place, Kirkcaldy.
Six men charged after drugs raid at Kirkcaldy industrial estate
How much will Steven MacLean change after taking over from Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
4 big challenges as Steven MacLean attempts to turn St Johnstone's season around and…
Retired Cupar solicitor Douglas Williams, pictured here in 2002, has died aged 67
Douglas Williams: North East Fife solicitor who fought Cupar Sheriff Court closure dies aged…
There was a heavy police presence in St Andrews throughout the day. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Naked knifeman admits battering ex-partner with axe during day of terror in St Andrews
Mike Caird wants Arbroath fans to pack into Gayfield for visit of Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Arbroath chairman Mike Caird urges fans to pack out Gayfield for 'one final push'…
Just Stop Oil protester on a snooker table in a cloud of orange powder
JIM SPENCE: Just Stop Oil protesters are attention-seeking narcissists intent on spreading misery

Editor's Picks

Most Commented