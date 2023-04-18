Former Scotland captain Gemma Fay urges broadcasters to show more women’s sports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Scotland captain Gemma Fay urges broadcasters to show more women’s sports

By Press Association
Former Scotland goalkeeper Gemma fay spoke about her experience as an elite female athlete to MSPs. (Mike egerton/PA)
Former Scotland goalkeeper Gemma fay spoke about her experience as an elite female athlete to MSPs. (Mike egerton/PA)

Former Scotland goalkeeper Gemma Fay has urged broadcasters to up their coverage of women’s sport to help give young women more role models.

She made the plea as she spoke to MSPs on Holyrood’s Health, Social Care and Sport Committee, who are undertaking an inquiry into female participation in sports.

Ms Fay, who was capped 200 times for Scotland and captained her country before retiring from professional football in 2017, praised the Gaelic language channel BBC Alba for its support of women’s sport – but said more needed to be done.

Ahead of broadcasters coming before MSPs on the committee next week, Ms Fay said she wanted to know “what is their plan to increase exposure of women’s sport, or women in sport, across the various channels – and what is preventing them from doing it now?”

The former goalkeeper, who is now head of women and girls’ rugby at Scottish Rugby, said: “There is no doubt in my mind, it is a cheesy phrase but it is true – if you cannot see it, you cannot be it.

“If we want people to aspire to be something in this world, ie not just an influencer because that is what they see, then let’s show them the opportunities that exist to be strong, powerful women in the sporting world.”

Scotland women's team
Scotland players (Steve Welsh/PA)

She told MSPs it was only in recent years women’s football had been taken more seriously, saying: “When I started playing international football, I first got into the senior team when I was 15, I retired when I was 35.

“It took probably about 15 or 16 of those years to get to a point where people started to take women’s football seriously.”

But she said: “That challenge is not just a sport challenge, that challenge is a societal one.”

Former Scotland women’s captain Gemma Fay said the game in Scotland should not be compared to women’s football in England – where the team last year won the UEFA Women’s Euro championship (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Speaking about attitudes to women’s sport, she added: “I used to gauge how well we were doing in women’s football based on what the taxi driver would say to me. At the beginning of my career it would be: ‘Do you switch tops? Do you shower together?’

“Towards the end of my career, it was: ‘I saw the game the other night.’ In a really short period of time that is showing the changing attitudes towards sport and women’s sport.”

But she said women’s football in Scotland should not be compared to the game south of the border, despite successes such as the England team’s victory in last summer’s UEFA Women’s Euro championship.

Ms Fay said: “I don’t think we should compare ourselves to England. I know that is a popular thing to do, especially in women’s football, when you see the success of the Lionesses, we see the success of the WSL (Women’s Super League) down south.”

She said teams in England had the “ability to dive into the pockets of the FA”, saying that the Football Association in England was “one of the richest”.

“The same deals don’t exist in Scotland,” the former player said.

