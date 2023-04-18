More than one third wait longer than four hours at A&E, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than one third wait longer than four hours at A&E, figures show

By Press Association
A target set by the government aims to ensure 95% of people are seen within four hours (Jeff Moore/PA)
A target set by the government aims to ensure 95% of people are seen within four hours (Jeff Moore/PA)

More than one third of Scots who went to A&E were not seen within four hours in the week up to April 9, new figures show.

Public Health Scotland released the statistics on Tuesday, showing 64.9% of those who attended emergency departments were seen within four hours.

The figure represents an increase from 62.9% the previous week.

A target set by the government aims to ensure 95% of people are seen within four hours, but that has not been achieved since the substantial downturn in attendances seen in the early months of the pandemic.

Of the 24,840 attendances during that week, the statistics show 906 people waited more than 12 hours, a drop from 1,327 the previous week.

While 2,602 people waited more than eight hours, a decrease from 3,334, and 8,725 waited more than four hours, falling from 9,382.

New Health Secretary Michael Matheson said the government was “supporting health boards as they continue to manage the significant pressure that remains on services right across the health and social care system”.

“This week we have seen a 31.7% decrease in the number of patients waiting longer than 12 hours in A&E, this is welcome and down to the hard work of staff in our emergency departments,” he said.

Health Secretary Michael Matheson
New Health Secretary Michael Matheson (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

“I are grateful to all health and social care staff for their outstanding effort in the face of this sustained pressure.

“Hospital bed occupancy continues to be a major factor impacting performance.

“We are increasing NHS 24 staffing and providing up to £8 million to boards to help alleviate pressure from delayed discharge.

“As part of our nationwide approach, patients who no longer need to be in hospital are being urgently reassessed and those clinically safe to be discharged will be safely moved home or to an interim placement in a care home – freeing up beds for those most in need.”

But Scottish Tory health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane hit out at First Minister Humza Yousaf’s “disastrous” tenure as health secretary.

“The now First Minister’s flimsy recovery plan has completely failed to remobilise frontline services and suffering patients are paying the price every single day as a result,” he said.

“Despite the best efforts of my dedicated colleagues on the front line, we know that these excessive delays lead to tragic deaths.

“Humza Yousaf’s failures have left his successor – Michael Matheson – with a monumental task in turning round the fortune of Scotland’s health service.”

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said “immediate action” was needed to fix the issues in the NHS.

“Scotland cannot afford any more of the status quo and this must be a wake-up call for new Health Secretary Michael Matheson,” she said.

“NHS staff and patients are suffering due to the colossal incompetence of those in government.

“It is high time that Matheson takes real steps to recover our NHS after Humza Yousaf’s disastrous stewardship, listens to frontline NHS workers and acts now to end the chaos in our NHS.”

