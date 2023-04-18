Priti Patel urges Government to consider offshore cable alternative to pylons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Priti Patel urges Government to consider offshore cable alternative to pylons

By Press Association
Priti Patel has asked the Government to reconsider plans for an overground cable from Norwich to Tilbury (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Priti Patel has asked the Government to reconsider plans for an overground cable from Norwich to Tilbury (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Ministers must reconsider plans to build a network of pylons across the East of England, a Conservative former minister has said.

Former home secretary Priti Patel urged the Government to meet with campaigners from the East of England and consider an undersea alternative to National Grid’s East Anglia Green project.

The project is aimed at ensuring new windfarms and the Sizewell C nuclear power station planned in the region have a reliable connection to the grid.

Ms Patel, who is the MP for Witham in Essex, told the Commons: “The minister will know that the East of England does a lot of heavy lifting when it comes to renewables. We are investing in turbines and offshore wind.

“But he will also know that local communities are horrified at National Grid’s plans to build pylons across the entire region, which we know will connect and increase our energy supply.

“They favour an offshore grid. Can I ask the minister very directly, what is he doing to work with the local community to deliver this option?”

Energy minister Andrew Bowie replied: “I am delighted to inform her that I will actually be visiting East Anglia next week to meet with communities in the area and, indeed, met with producers and manufacturers yesterday to see what they can do to mitigate the impact on her local community and other communities in the region.”

National Grid has previously claimed that the overground option, which would run between Norwich in Norfolk and Tilbury in Essex, would be cheaper than the offshore proposals.

An independent review into the East Anglia Green project was announced in March, aimed at evaluating other options for the 110-mile long line of pylons.

Tory MPs including James Cartlidge (South Suffolk) and Sir Bernard Jenkin (Harwich and North Essex) have previously voiced concerns about the scheme and its impact on their constituents.

