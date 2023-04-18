Government lacks ‘focus and direction’ on social care reform, says expert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government lacks ‘focus and direction’ on social care reform, says expert

By Press Association
Funding allocations for controversial adult social care reforms have caused confusion (Joe Giddens/PA)
Funding allocations for controversial adult social care reforms have caused confusion (Joe Giddens/PA)

The Government has been accused of lacking “direction and focus” on social care reform after it sought to address confusion over controversial spending plans announced earlier this month.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has confirmed that about 20% of the £700 million already earmarked for the next two years will be held back until the impact of various measures are assessed.

This is in addition to a further sum of at least £600 million of the £1.7 billion announced by the Boris Johnson Government in 2021 for vital reforms also remaining unallocated.

The “next steps” for reform published on April 4, which the Government said would build on pledges made in the People at the Heart of Care White Paper published in December 2021, were widely criticised for halving investment in the social care workforce to £250 million.

The Government says it remains committed to former prime minister Boris Johnson’s pledge to fix social care (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The plan specified an initial minimum spend totalling £572 million on various measures, about 80% of the £700 million stated in the policy paper, leading to questions over the remaining funding.

DHSC said these measures include “at least” £250 million for workforce reforms, over £100 million for digitising social care and £102 million for housing support.

In addition, up to £50 million was allocated for improving data and £35 million each for innovation and for joining up support services.

But the policy paper also mentions a further £15 million for accessing international recruitment, £3 million for supporting volunteers and £25 million for “additional” support for unpaid carers.

Social care minister Helen Whately (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)

DHSC has confirmed that these funding pledges are included in the categories for the minimum £572 million allocation.

Simon Bottery, senior fellow at the Kings Fund think tank, said the figures show social care is being “short-changed” due to the gap between the original pledge of £1.7 billion in funding to “fix” the sector and current spending plans.

“Overall, it confirms the picture of a Government that has lost any sense of direction and focus on reform of social care reform,” he said.

Mr Bottery said this funding gap is likely to include a £100 million cut caused by the loss of savings the Government was expecting to make from the now-postponed cap on care costs and changes to the means test.

He added DHSC has confirmed it has already spent £300 million of the funding allocated in 2021 but has not clarified where the money went.

On the remaining funding, Mr Bottery said: “It is most likely to go into short-term measures to shore up the existing system, and, in particular, to reduce delayed discharges from hospital, rather than towards the widescale reform of social care that (the Government) promised when it came into office.

“It is a mark of this loss of direction that it is still developing delivery and spending plans 16 months after its original White Paper was published.”

Mr Bottery said there is concern over a lack of clarity on planned spending at a time when “all the trends in adult social care are going in the wrong direction”.

He added: “We have more people asking for support, but fewer people getting it. We have got the highest vacancy rate the sector has ever seen and we have got the lowest public satisfaction with adult social care since we started collecting data.

“The Government came in with a promise to fix social care and it talked about a programme for reform, but what is happening is the reform has been scaled back and scaled back and is now a fragment of the overall package.

“That is a damning indictment of the Government’s social care strategy.”

In a forward to the next steps plan, social care minister Helen Whately said: “For decades, adult social care has not had the attention, resource or support from Government that it deserves. But we are changing that.”

DHSC has been approached for further comment.

