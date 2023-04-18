Working class is ‘reawakening’ – Roz Foyer

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

There has been a “reawakening of the working class” and a rediscovery of collective power in Scotland, the general secretary of the Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC) has said.

Roz Foyer told delegates at the STUC’s annual meeting in Dundee that she looked forward to “detailed discussions” with First Minister Humza Yousaf about his policies on tax.

Earlier, research from the STUC suggested that industrial disputes over the last year secured more than £1 billion extra for workers in Scotland.

The data cover workers in health, education, local government, the fire service, transport, and telecoms.

"Let's get our arms around one another, hold our heads up high, be proud and confident in our demands: for a fairer economy, for public services that work for all of us and for work that supports decent living standards."

Ms Foyer said: “Often when times have been at their worst, that’s when our movement steps up, and it is at its best.

“In my view, what we are seeing right now is a reawakening of the working class and a rediscovery of collective worker power, and we need to keep up our fightback.

“Because one thing is clear: how we respond to today’s economic challenges will determine the course of economic policy, for generations to come.”

She continued: “So let’s dig in, and ensure that every single worker who is standing up for pay justice, and for a fairer economy, gets support, from our whole labour movement.”

Mr Yousaf addressed the STUC earlier this week, where he said he was “very interested” in union officials’ proposals for new taxes for the wealthiest.

Ms Foyer said: “The STUC’s tax research, released before the budget, showed that if the Scottish Government chose to, they could within existing powers raise up to £3.2 billion in extra revenue by taxing the rich and redistributing that wealth to the areas that need it most.

“We’ve shown they do not have a fixed budget – it is up to them to fix their own budget, and following his commitments to congress yesterday, we look forward to detailed discussions with the new First Minister Humza Yousef, and his cabinet, on what concrete actions they propose to take, in this area.”