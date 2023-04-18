Priti Patel and Robert Buckland call for ‘new deal’ on worker sick pay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Priti Patel and Robert Buckland call for ‘new deal’ on worker sick pay

By Press Association
Priti Patel and Robert Buckland have called for a ‘new deal’ on sick pay (Joe Giddens/PA)
Priti Patel and Robert Buckland have called for a 'new deal' on sick pay (Joe Giddens/PA)

A “new deal” on sick pay is needed for workers, Priti Patel and Sir Robert Buckland have said, with the pair of former Cabinet ministers calling for an extension of statutory sick pay from day one of illness.

Statutory sick pay is currently £110 per week, but the two senior Conservatives – who both served under Boris Johnson – are calling for “simple tweaks” amid concerns that the Government is currently “subsidising low sick pay”.

In a joint article, the pair wrote: “Our remarkable track record of getting people off benefits and back into work risks being held back by the challenge of ill health and the huge knock-on costs that come with it.

“Simple tweaks to the system would ensure all workers get sick pay paid by their employer from day one if they are ill”

The pair argue that the changes would offer a boost to the British economy.

“Changes to sick pay could complement other measures already announced in Jeremy Hunt’s Back to Work budget and encourage this group to return to work and play their part in Britain’s economy,” they said.

The latest official figures show that the number of people off work due to long-term sickness rose to another all-time high, at 2.5 million – up 3.7% quarter-on-quarter and 7.5% year-on-year and the highest since records began in 1993.

The call was welcomed by Amanda Walters, director of the Safe Sick Pay campaign.

“Extending the UK’s sick pay system to every worker, from day one of an illness, will benefit workers and the wider economy,” she said.

“Our sick pay system should be a world leader in supporting workers and businesses, but one in three workers can’t pay the bills when they get sick. This is causing some people to leave the job market entirely, despite wanting to work.”

