Warnings parts of England becoming ‘dental deserts’ due to NHS dentist shortage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Warnings parts of England becoming ‘dental deserts’ due to NHS dentist shortage

By Press Association
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said people were turning to DIY dentistry (Alamy/PA)
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said people were turning to DIY dentistry (Alamy/PA)

Fewer than half of children saw a dentist in the past year in England, with opposition MPs warning that parts of the country have become “dental deserts”.

Data commissioned by the Liberal Democrats found that there are as many as 3,000 people per NHS dentist in some English areas.

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey is expected to caution on Wednesday that the dental crisis is leading desperate people to resort to performing so-called DIY dentistry.

His party is calling for an NHS dental healthcare plan to ensure every person can access affordable dental care.

The proposals include spending what the party says is £400 million of NHS dental services funding that went unspent this year in order to boost the number of appointments.

Sir Ed, who is ramping up campaigning ahead of the local elections next month, wants reforms to the NHS dental contract and is pressing for additional resources for mobile dental units to visit schools, community centres and care homes.

He is also demanding the removal of VAT on children’s toothbrushes and toothpaste.

“The staggering rise in dental deserts has left far too many people struggling to get an NHS dental appointment,” Sir Ed said.

“It is heartbreaking that people are being left waiting in pain for months or even years for the dental care they need.

“Many are being forced to shell out thousands of pounds on private dental care, while some are even turning in desperation to DIY dentistry.

“This Conservative Government has been asleep at the wheel for years and allowed this dental crisis to get worse and worse.

“We need to see action now to make sure everyone can see a dentist on the NHS when they need to.

Sir Ed Davey
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey (James Manning/PA)

“That must start with investing the cash earmarked for NHS dentistry that has scandalously gone unspent, and reforming the broken system that has driven dentists away from offering NHS appointments.”

Commons Library research commissioned by the Lib Dems showed that fewer than one in two (44%) children saw an NHS dentist in the last year, while just one third of adults saw an NHS dentist in the past two years.

Out of 104 local areas in England, 65 have seen the number of people per dentist rise since 2019, the figures indicate.

North Lincolnshire, as of 2021/22, has just one NHS dentist for every 3,199 people – a higher ratio than anywhere else in the country.

Nationally there are an average of 2,330 people per NHS dentist in England.

Bolton has seen the sharpest rise in people per NHS dentist, with the number rising by 35% since 2019 to 2,044.

Other areas with the sharpest increases in population per dentist include Ipswich and East Suffolk (26%), West Suffolk (19%) and Barnsley (13%).

A poll commissioned by the Lib Dems last year revealed that a fifth of people who failed to get an NHS dentist appointment in the past year turned to DIY dentistry.

In the Savanta ComRes survey of 2,234 UK adults carried out in August, 21% said they attempted to carry out dental work on themselves or asked somebody else who was not a dentist to assist them.

Another 26% delayed seeing a dentist despite suffering pain, while more than a quarter paid for private treatment.

The British Dental Association (BDA) said its own data indicated that hundreds of dentists were undertaking the equivalent of a single NHS check-up a year.

Eddie Crouch, the association’s chairman, said: “Dental deserts are on the rise, but the true scale of the exodus from the NHS is going untracked in official data.

“The Prime Minister keeps boasting of 500 ‘new’ dentists in the NHS. The reality is we have 500 doing a single check-up a year.

“We need a reality check from government, together with honesty, ambition and investment.”

The Department of Health and Social Care said ministers were preparing to announce further measures to “improve” access to NHS dental surgeries.

A spokesman said: “We are working to improve access to NHS dental care by investing more than £3 billion a year.

“We reformed the NHS dental contract to encourage more dentists to provide NHS treatments and allow dental therapists and hygienists to offer extra services, and increased the amount practices receive for high-need patients.

“There were over 500 more dentists delivering NHS care in 2022 than in 2021, but we know there is more to do and we will be announcing further measures to improve access across the country soon.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Hayfield Place, Kirkcaldy.
Six men charged after drugs raid at Kirkcaldy industrial estate
2
Police and fire crews at the scene. Image: Wallace Ferrier.
Arbroath man admits weapon threats during six-hour siege
3
The 'snake' was discovered on Elgin Drive in Glenrothes. Image: Ali Hutton.
Residents shocked at ‘snake’ spotted hanging from wire in Glenrothes
4
Mike Soutar will return to our screens on The Apprentice this week. Image: BBC.
‘I won’t be using Loganair again’: The Apprentice star Mike Soutar reacts to new…
3
5
Lyall Cameron with the matchball after seeing off Hamilton with a hat-trick. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
EXCLUSIVE: Hearts tracking Dundee star Lyall Cameron
6
Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles.
Loganair: New direct Dundee flights to Heathrow Airport for first time
5
7
One of the house types Muir Homes plan to build at Westfield. Image: Muir Homes
159-house Forfar plan facing refusal over ‘significant design failings’
8
There was a heavy police presence in St Andrews throughout the day. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Naked knifeman admits battering ex-partner with axe during day of terror in St Andrews
9
Ryan Cross.
Dunfermline teen banned from football for vandalising Ibrox on Old Firm day
10
Aaron Sommerville being chased by the duck.
Fife dad goes viral after being chased by angry duck

More from The Courier

Middleton, pictured, is on the comeback trail. Image: SNS
Glenn Middleton injury boost as Dundee United ace joins delirious Arabs in Motherwell away…
Colin Drysdale of Allson Wholesale in Glenrothes.
Fife wholesaler reacts to deposit return scheme U-turn - and has his say on…
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said people were turning to DIY dentistry (Alamy/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Neighbour 'niggles' and battling brothers
Rovers chairman Steven MacDonald, right, with owner John Sim. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Raith Rovers chief reveals timeline for new investment
Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner spoke at the STUC conference at Dundee's Caird Hall. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
UK Labour deputy targets SNP's Dundee fortress
Britain's Got Talent judges with Ant and Dec.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Why Britain's Got Talent might be the most important show on television
Angus Robertson and James Cleverly
KEVIN PRINGLE: Foreign Office 'spy tactics' boost case for independence
2
Inverkeithing High School plans
How to have your say on plans for a new Inverkeithing High School
Dundee Museum of Transport will move into the Maryfield Tram Depot next year. Image supplied by Andrew Black Design
New Dundee Museum of Transport approved with expected £2m economy boost
Michael Cruickshank taking on Buckie Thistle. Image: Wullie Marr / DCT Media
Local hero Michael Cruickshank says chairman Kevin Mackie has restored 'feelgood factor' at Highland…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented