Majority of drivers want hard shoulder back on smart motorways – survey By Press Association April 19 2023, 12.04am Share Majority of drivers want hard shoulder back on smart motorways – survey Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/politics/4316827/majority-of-drivers-want-hard-shoulder-back-on-smart-motorways-survey/ Copy Link Nearly seven out of 10 drivers want the hard shoulder reinstated on smart motorways, survey suggests (Steve Parsons/PA) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]]