Scottish Government failing workers, says Sarwar

The Scottish Government has been accused of failing workers as levels of working age poverty increased by 21% in 10 years.

Ahead of a speech to the STUC Congress in Dundee on Wednesday, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has hit out at the government.

Recent UK Government figures show the number of working age people in poverty in Scotland has risen by almost 125,000 in the past decade, some 21% and the highest increase of any UK region.

Ahead of his address to the trade union body, Mr Sarwar said: “More than a decade of this disastrous SNP government has left our economy in tatters and left workers out of pocket.

“These soaring levels of working age poverty show that they have not only passed on the damage inflicted by this Tory government but multiplied it.

“Their industrial strategy of empty rhetoric and managed decline is failing Scottish workers.

“Scotland deserves better than these two economically illiterate governments riding roughshod over workers’ interests.

“Only Labour can provide the change Scotland needs and deliver a new deal for working people right across the country.”

Shirley-Anne Somerville, social justice secretary, said that “tackling poverty and protecting people from harm is one of three critical and interdependent missions for this government” and added it was “only with the full economic and fiscal powers of an independent nation that ministers can use all levers other governments have to tackle inequalities”.

“We are using all of our powers and fixed budget to tackle poverty and protect people from the cost of living crisis, while growing the economy and supporting our public services,” she said.

“The Scottish Government’s actions include delivering the Scottish Child Payment, one of five family benefits, providing free childcare, free prescriptions, investing in affordable housing, free bus travel for many and encouraging employers to pay at least the real living wage.

“We will continue to build the case for more powers – including over employment, social security and the living wage.”