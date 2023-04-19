Lib Dems question why young people cannot show same voter ID as older people

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lib Dems question why young people cannot show same voter ID as older people

By Press Association
Voters in England’s local elections will have to show photo ID if having their say in person (Danny Lawson/PA)
Voters in England’s local elections will have to show photo ID if having their say in person (Danny Lawson/PA)

Not allowing young voters to use the same photo identification as older people hints at potential “selfish interests” behind a change in policy at polling stations, according to Sir Ed Davey.

The leader of the Liberal Democrats said his party is opposed to new compulsory rules for those voting in person during England’s local elections next month.

Those turning up at polling stations will be required to show a form of photo identification, such as a passport, driving licence or blue badge.

Bus and travel passes for older and disabled people are being accepted as photo IDs but Sir Ed said it was “very suspicious” that young people’s travel cards were not being permitted.

His comments seem to allude to long established polling suggesting that older voters are more likely to vote Tory than younger members of the electorate.

The former cabinet minister said ministers had “failed to make the case” for the change in policy, which he branded “wrong”.

He told Sky News: “They claim it was about voter fraud. There is no evidence about this at all and it will make it harder for some people to vote.

“When you look at the sort of things they have done in implementing this, they’ve made it OK for retired people to use their bus passes – that’s great, I think that’s right.

“But they have not allowed young people to use their bus passes as photo ID.

“That is very suspicious and I think it suggests the Government’s motives behind this change are nothing to do with voter fraud; they are everything to do with the selfish interests of the Conservative Party.”

State Opening of Parliament
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey is opposed to the voter ID changes (James Manning/PA)

The voter ID rules apply to England as of the May 4 local elections and will come into force for UK general elections from October.

More than 8,000 council seats in England are up for grabs on May 4 across 230 local authorities, ranging from small rural areas to some of the largest towns and cities.

Polls are also taking place to choose mayors in Bedford, Leicester, Mansfield and Middlesbrough.

Elections are not taking place in all parts of England this year.

There are no contests in London and Birmingham, along with other areas including Cornwall, North Yorkshire and Cumbria.

It comes as a study commissioned by the Local Government Information Unit (LGIU) found that there is confusion over what forms of identification will be accepted under the new voting rules.

A poll by Ipsos — which interviewed 1,859 adults aged 18-75 online in England between April 7 and 10 — found that more than a third of English adults incorrectly thought a student card would be accepted, while 30% wrongly thought their poll card would be valid.

Those thinking a polling card would suffice rose to 42% among those aged 18-34 and half of ethnic minorities.

Close to a quarter thought a council tax bill would meet the requirements while only 22% of adults knew a blue badge was listed as an acceptable form of ID.

Jonathan Carr-West, chief executive of the LGIU, said: “In spite of a public awareness campaign, 41% of people have heard little or nothing about new voter ID requirements being introduced for the upcoming local elections in England.

“As we head into local elections, it is essential that the British public understands and has access to the correct forms of ID so they can harness the power of their vote.”

Those without a valid form of ID have until April 25 to apply for a voter authority certificate, which can be used instead.

Separately, Sir Ed said he expected the Lib Dems to make “real gains” in the local contests, adding: “Four years ago we made massive gains, 700 gains, so we’ve got to do even better than that.”

Later in the interview, he said: “If people want to get rid of the Conservatives in many parts of the country, particularly in these local elections, they need to vote Liberal Democrat.

“We are the main challenger to the Conservatives in huge numbers of seats.”

Separate local elections are being held in Northern Ireland on May 18, though the deadline to register there is not until April 28.

