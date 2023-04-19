Annual rate of house price growth slows as rental price increases accelerate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Annual rate of house price growth slows as rental price increases accelerate

By Press Association
The average UK house price increased by 5.5% in the 12 months to February 2023, slowing from 6.5% in January 2023, according to the Office for National Statistics (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The average UK house price increased by 5.5% in the 12 months to February 2023, slowing from 6.5% in January 2023, according to official figures.

The average UK house price increased by 5.5% in the 12 months to February 2023, slowing from 6.5% in January 2023, according to official figures.

The typical property value was £288,000 in February, which is £16,000 higher than 12 months earlier but £5,000 below a recent peak in November 2022, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

Annual house price growth in February 2023 was less than half the rate seen in July last year, when it was running at 14.4%.

Average UK house price.
(PA Graphics)

On a month-on-month basis, the ONS said average house prices fell in February this year for the third month in a row.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the average UK house price decreased by 0.3% in February 2023.

Commenting on the report, Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at estate agent Knight Frank, said: “We expect prices to fall by a few per cent this year as more financial pain enters the system but the landing will be comparatively soft thanks to a strong jobs market, savings accumulated during the pandemic, record-high levels of housing equity and the large proportion of people who move because they need to.”

The figures were released on the same day the ONS revealed that Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation slowed to 10.1% in March, from 10.4% in February.

Inflation remained higher than experts had predicted, as food and drink prices continued to soar.

Jeremy Leaf, a north London estate agent, said: “Worries about inflation persist and buyers want to see value so are flexing their muscles before making decisions.”

UK Inflation rate
(PA Graphics)

Nicky Stevenson, managing director at estate agent group Fine & Country, said: “Inflation is proving more tenacious than expected, but it is still widely expected to fall sharply later this year.”

She added: “Sellers are much more open to negotiate, particularly if they have interest from chain-free first-time buyers.”

Jamie Alexander, director at Southampton-based Alexander Southwell Mortgage Services, said: “Average house prices continue to edge down on an annual and monthly basis.

“The property market is under real pressure and the stubborn inflation we have, remaining in double digits again on Wednesday, certainly won’t help.”

Mark Harris, chief executive of mortgage broker SPF Private Clients, said: “The fall in inflation is welcome and means it is increasingly likely that (the Bank of England) base rate is near its peak.

“Despite the continued high cost of living, green shoots and resilience in the housing market are evident. Lenders expect tightening credit lines over the next three to six months but no credit crunch.

“Pricing on new mortgages continues to trend downwards, providing welcome relief for borrowers, although the rate of falls is slowing.”

Average house prices increased over the 12 months to £308,000 (a 6.0% annual increase) in England, £215,000 in Wales (6.4%), £180,000 in Scotland (1.0%) and £175,000 in Northern Ireland (10.2%).

Within England, the West Midlands recorded the highest annual percentage increase in house prices in February, at 8.6%, while London recorded the lowest increase, at 2.9%.

London’s average house prices remain the most expensive of any region in the UK, with an average price of £532,000 in February 2023.

The ONS pointed to recent HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) figures, showing a slowdown in house sales.

Some 90,340 house sales were recorded in February 2023, which was 18.2% lower than February 2022 and 4.1% lower than in January 2023.

The ONS also released figures showing that private rental prices paid by tenants in the UK increased by 4.9% in the 12 months to March 2023, representing the largest annual percentage change since similar records started in January 2016.

The annual growth rate of private rental prices in the UK started to increase in the second half of 2021, the ONS said.

The ONS highlighted a separate report from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Rics), indicating strong demand for homes in the rental sector.

Carl Howard, group CEO of Andrews estate agents, said: “Renters are needing deeper pockets and sharper elbows as rocketing demand continues to outweigh the availability of homes to let.”

