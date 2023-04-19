Labour would repeal ‘draconian’ anti-trade union laws, vows Sarwar

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Anas Sarwar has said Labour would repeal “draconian” anti-trade union legislation if it comes to power at Westminster, in a speech lambasting the Conservatives.

Addressing delegates at the Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC) gathering, the Scottish Labour leader also said he expects his MSPs to show support at picket lines when workers go on strike.

Mr Sarwar also said Labour will go further than reversing the Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill, which sets a level of functioning that workers must provide during industrial action.

“I want to reaffirm my commitment. I will always fight alongside you, from the picket lines to the parliament. I expect my colleagues to be on the frontlines and on the pickets standing in solidarity.” Anas Sarwar affirms his support for trade unions at #STUC23 pic.twitter.com/i0PTwOeFWk — STUC (@ScottishTUC) April 19, 2023

He told the STUC’s annual meeting in Dundee: “No ifs, no buts, no maybes – the next UK Labour government will scrap the Tories’ despicable anti-trade union legislation.

“We will undo the damage done over decades of Tory misrule, of brutal cuts, low pay and attacks on workers.

“Not just this piece of draconian legislation, but we should be removing all pieces of draconian anti-trade union legislation.”

He urged voters to back Labour at the next election, saying: “We can kick the Tories out of Downing Street, we can lock them out at the next election.

Mr Sarwar said he expects Labour politicians to support striking workers on the picket line (Jane Barlow/PA)

“This will happen by people across the UK uniting to boot out these morally bankrupt charlatans and elect a Labour government instead.”

He told trade union delegates that he expects his MSPs, councillors and MPs to be “joining picket lines, listening to the concerns of the workers, standing in solidarity with them”.

Mr Sarwar also attacked the SNP’s record, saying: “I can completely understand why people across this country don’t want continuity.

“They want change, they want a fresh start, they want a clean break from the broken politics of the past.”