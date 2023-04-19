Women and girls ‘traumatised’ by social media, warns Georgia Harrison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Women and girls ‘traumatised’ by social media, warns Georgia Harrison

By Press Association
Georgia Harrison joined a demonstration organised by Refuge outside the Houses of Parliament (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Georgia Harrison joined a demonstration organised by Refuge outside the Houses of Parliament (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Reality TV personality Georgia Harrison has said women and girls are being left “traumatised” by social media and called for specific protections to be included in the Online Safety Bill.

Her ex-boyfriend, fellow reality TV contestant Stephen Bear, was jailed for 21 months in March for sharing a private video of the couple having sex.

Speaking at a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament held by women’s charity Refuge on Wednesday morning, Harrison said: “Women are 100% being left traumatised by some aspects of social media.

“We need a code of practice added into the Bill so that women and girls are protected online, just as they are in the physical world.”

The 28-year-old called for social media platforms to be “held accountable” for online harassment and abuse, and criticised the justice system for failing to “keep up”.

She added: “I think change is long overdue. Social media is massively, rapidly growing. Children are spending far more time on social media than they are in the real world and unfortunately the justice system just hasn’t managed to keep up with that.

“The Online Safety Bill is definitely the first step towards change, but we need women and girls to be included in that.

“Online, only the perpetrators are actually held accountable, and the platforms are allowed to carry on as if they don’t know the illegal activity is happening. This cannot carry on in society – they need to be held accountable.”

Ministers have confirmed plans to change the Bill so that social media bosses could face two years in jail if they “consented to or connived in ignoring enforceable requirements” to remove content which could be harmful to children.

Georgia Harrison
Georgia Harrison joined the demonstration organised by Refuge outside the Houses of Parliament (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Harrison spoke in front of an installation of a giant mobile phone and signs warning of a lack of protection for women and girls, erected by Refuge “to highlight the multiple spaces online where women are at risk of abuse”.

Refuge and other organisations are calling for a code of practice on violence against women and girls to be added to the Bill “to ensure social media companies respond to and prevent online violence” against this group.

It comes as the House of Lords begins its line-by-line scrutiny of the legislation in its committee stage on Wednesday.

Speaking about her own experience of sexual harassment online, Harrison said: “Every day, I am the recipient of unsolicited images, threats of sexual violence and misogynistic abuse online. This is unfortunately a common experience amongst young women.

“Due to the frequency of such messages, society has seemingly normalised this behaviour, and instead of putting onus on the perpetrators, we are forcing women and girls offline. This is not the solution.

“Today, I hope the Government and peers who are now looking at the Bill will listen to the thousands of Refuge supporters who have all taken action.”

Sharon Gaffka and Georgia Harrison
Sharon Gaffka, left, joined Georgia Harrison at the demonstration (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Former Love Island contestant Sharon Gaffka, 27, who is an ambassador for Refuge, said she lives “in fear” of sexual harassment online being carried out in the real world.

“With perpetrators remaining anonymous on social media platforms, I don’t know if people who send me unsolicited sexual images live at the other end of the country or if they’re my next-door neighbour, Gaffka said.

“The reality of causing harm is much closer to home, and that’s something that I live in fear of.

“I want to encourage young women and girls to come forward and report sexual violence online. When one person reports, it’s a lone voice. When all of us come forward together, it can have an impact.”

Research from Refuge has found one in three women in the UK have experienced abuse or harassment online.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Cameron Rae.
Teenager accused of murdering Perth man Cameron Rae to stand trial
2
Police at Strawberrybank. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police search Dundee West End gardens in manhunt after attempted break-in
3
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Police are investigating after a car was torched on Brown Constable Street in Dundee Picture shows; A torched car on Brown Constable Street. Stobswell, Dundee. Supplied by Jimi Simpson Date; 19/04/2023
Police probe as second car torched in Dundee neighbourhood within days
4
Invercarse Hotel owners Paul Brownlie and Sean Burke at the Dundee hotel. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Invercarse Hotel: New owners make £250,000 of improvements to Dundee establishment
5
Mike Soutar will return to our screens on The Apprentice this week. Image: BBC.
‘I won’t be using Loganair again’: The Apprentice star Mike Soutar reacts to new…
4
6
Cairncross of Perth is to close after more than 150 years. Image: Indigo PR.
Historic jewellers Cairncross of Perth to close after more than 150 years
2
7
Hayfield Place, Kirkcaldy.
Six men charged after drugs raid at Kirkcaldy industrial estate
8
Dundee painter and lecturer Delia Baillie has died aged 45 after a battle with cancer. Image: Julie Howden
Delia Baillie: Renowned Dundee painter, lecturer and mother-of-two dies after cancer battle aged 45
9
Firefighters in attendance at Balbeggie Primary School
Perthshire school to remain closed after fire
10
Aaron Sommerville being chased by the duck.
Fife dad goes viral after being chased by angry duck

More from The Courier

David Anderson.
Diageo security guard snared by Fife workmates after 'grooming' 14-year-old
MacLeod in action at Ibrox. Image: SNS
Dundee United receive Rory MacLeod 'enquiries' amid Fulham switch stall — but Jim Goodwin…
Hayley Watson was found guilty of supplying drugs to boyfriend Kevin Hogg at HMP Perth.
Woman caught passing drug-laced paper to boyfriend inside Perth Prison
Owen Bonner was given unpaid work.
Kirkcaldy man convicted of 'abducting' brothers before savage beating is sentenced
United defeated Celtic and the fans started to believe the title was in sight. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee United put one hand on title trophy by beating Celtic in 1983 classic
Gary Barlow knew he was guaranteed a brilliant reception when he returned to Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Gary Barlow's surprise show for Dundee superfan led to Take That icon's Caird Hall…
The cHeRries Awards finalists have been revealed. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
cHeRries Awards 2023: Our finalists revealed
Sandy Mitchell heads to Monza in Italy to open his 2023 Euro campaign. Image: McMedia
Lamborghini ace Mitchell makes Pro-class debut at Italy's Temple of Speed
Estate agent Rosie Fraser in her new Broughty Ferry office. Image: Rosie Fraser.
Rosie Fraser: Estate agent opens premises in Broughty Ferry
Theo Quantick is preparing for the St Andrews film premiere
St Andrews student to premiere first film following help from Oscar-nominated sound man

Editor's Picks

Most Commented