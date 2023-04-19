MPs urge Government to take action against ‘Chinese police stations’ in the UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

MPs urge Government to take action against ‘Chinese police stations’ in the UK

By Press Association
Home Office minister Chris Philp (James Manning/PA)
Home Office minister Chris Philp (James Manning/PA)

Alleged Chinese police stations in the UK must be shut down and the people operating them should be kicked out of the country, MPs have urged.

At least four sites of concern linked to China, including in London, Glasgow and Belfast, were identified by MPs in the House of Commons and accused of seeking to intimidate Chinese dissidents.

Home Office minister Chris Philp confirmed law enforcement agencies are investigating the allegations and described the latest reports about the sites as being “of great concern”.

He added the UK Government is “aware of approximately 100 alleged stations” around the world.

The Times reported Chinese businessman Ruiyou Lin, 40, is linked to a “secret police station” in Croydon and has organised Conservative Party fundraising dinners and been photographed alongside prime ministers.

In November 2022, Mr Lin issued a series of denials – including rejecting the idea that he worked for China – and said he believed the motivation behind the police station allegation could be to “attack me personally or my business”.

He said his work has involved volunteering to help Chinese expats update their driving licences.

A spokesman for the Cities Of London & Westminster Conservative Association (CLWCA) said in a statement: “Given the nature of these allegations, last year we immediately reported the matter to the security services. Mr Lin is no longer a member of CLWCA.”

Mr Philp, responding to an urgent question from Labour, told the House of Commons: “The latest reporting in the Times on the so-called overseas police stations are, of course, of great concern.

“As the security minister (Tom Tugendhat) said in his previous statement on this matter, in November last year, investigations by the law enforcement community are ongoing, which of course limits what I’m able to say in this House on a live investigation on a sensitive matter, as members of this House will, of course, appreciate.”

He added: “I will, however, take this opportunity to reassure the House of this Government’s resolve to protect every community in this country from transnational repression.

“The protection of people in the United Kingdom is of the utmost importance. Any attempt to coerce, intimidate or illegally repatriate any individual will not be tolerated.

“This egregious activity is part of a wider trend of authoritarian governments, not just China but others as well, perpetrating transnational repression in an effort to silence their critics overseas, undermine democracy and the rule of law, and further their own narrow geopolitical interests.”

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper
Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper (Victoria Jones/PA)

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said the lack of answers will raise “grave concerns”, adding: “Other countries have taken visible action.

“This week two men were arrested by the FBI in New York for suspected operations. And in the Netherlands, similar operations have been shut down. But here in the UK we have heard nothing, no reports of arrests, no reassurance that these operations have been closed down.”

Conservative former minister Sir Iain Duncan Smith said the Government has “known for a considerable amount of time” about the alleged Chinese police stations in the UK.

He said: “We know they are bringing Chinese dissidents in, they are confronting them with videos of their families, threatening their families in front of them if they don’t co-operate and leave and go back to China.

“We know that. The security services have warned the Government about that. The question really here today is: Why in heaven’s name haven’t we acted alongside the Americans, even the Dutch, and shut these stations down and kick those people out of the country?”

Mr Philp said the Government takes the activity described “incredibly seriously”, adding: “It’s unacceptable, it must and will be stopped.”

Conservative MP Alicia Kearns, who chairs the Foreign Affairs Committee, said she is “exasperated” about the Government’s response since she raised the issue six months ago, telling the Commons: “There are four illegal police stations we know of operating in the country – the one in Belfast seems to be missing from much of the reporting.

“There is no question that when we are vulnerable at home to Chinese transnational repression – I hope the minister is listening – we are weaker on the world stage. This is a transnational crisis.”

She also urged the Home Office to close organisations linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) that are trying to silence UK critics, adding: “Other countries have acted, so why haven’t we?”

Conservative MP Bob Seely (Isle of Wight) said: “We know who these diplomats are, we don’t have to wait for a court case – we’re not going to be imprisoning Chinese diplomats – before we start expelling diplomats who are engaged in these practices.”

Conservative former minister Simon Clarke said: “When will the Government designate China, as we should, as a formal threat to the interests of the United Kingdom in our security architecture?”

SNP home affairs spokeswoman Alison Thewliss said one of the alleged stations is in her Glasgow Central constituency and sought assurances for the safety of the Chinese community in Scotland.

DUP MP Jim Shannon said some Chinese expats living in his Strangford constituency feel they “have been followed, they’re pretty sure their phones have been tapped” and sought assurances over their safety.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Cameron Rae.
Teenager accused of murdering Perth man Cameron Rae to stand trial
2
Police at Strawberrybank. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police search Dundee West End gardens in manhunt after attempted break-in
3
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Police are investigating after a car was torched on Brown Constable Street in Dundee Picture shows; A torched car on Brown Constable Street. Stobswell, Dundee. Supplied by Jimi Simpson Date; 19/04/2023
Police probe as second car torched in Dundee neighbourhood within days
4
Invercarse Hotel owners Paul Brownlie and Sean Burke at the Dundee hotel. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Invercarse Hotel: New owners make £250,000 of improvements to Dundee establishment
5
Mike Soutar will return to our screens on The Apprentice this week. Image: BBC.
‘I won’t be using Loganair again’: The Apprentice star Mike Soutar reacts to new…
4
6
Cairncross of Perth is to close after more than 150 years. Image: Indigo PR.
Historic jewellers Cairncross of Perth to close after more than 150 years
7
Hayfield Place, Kirkcaldy.
Six men charged after drugs raid at Kirkcaldy industrial estate
8
Dundee painter and lecturer Delia Baillie has died aged 45 after a battle with cancer. Image: Julie Howden
Delia Baillie: Renowned Dundee painter, lecturer and mother-of-two dies after cancer battle aged 45
9
Firefighters in attendance at Balbeggie Primary School
Perthshire school to remain closed after fire
10
Aaron Sommerville being chased by the duck.
Fife dad goes viral after being chased by angry duck

More from The Courier

Staff were forced to close down the school during the lunch break. Image: Google Street View
Teenagers charged after causing disturbance in Dundee high school
Kirkcaldy Links Market Opening Day 2023. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Best pictures as Kirkcaldy Links Market gets under way
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Douglas Stuart coming to Dundee Picture shows; Douglas Stuart; with his book Young Mungo; beside the Shuggie Bain Mural on the Barrowland Ballroom wall in Glasgow. . various. Supplied by Macmillan Date; Unknown
Shuggie Bain author Douglas Stuart 'excited' to visit Dundee library
Home Office minister Chris Philp (James Manning/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Roofer's shame and meat mistake
Carnoustie councillor Brian Boyd at the scene of the latest incident on Norries Road. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Spate of Carnoustie crashes are 'unfortunate coincidences', says local councillor
Callum Davidson with Scottish Cup a Hampden
KEVIN PRINGLE: Callum Davidson's departure from St Johnstone shows the beautiful game is a…
Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA.
Full timeline in SNP finance crisis as Angus-born party treasurer quits
Greg James has urged Dundee City Council to go "viral". Image: Kieron McCarron/ITV/Shutterstock
Greg James urges Dundee City Council workers to go 'viral' ahead of Radio 1's…
Callum Davidson and Steven MacLean. Image: SNS.
RAB DOUGLAS: Callum Davidson's St Johnstone legacy will never be tainted and Steven MacLean…
Karen Docherty gives a reading.
'It's nothing to do with crystal balls, but I can predict things like babies…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented