Opposition parties call for marine protection plans to be scrapped

Labour and the Scottish Conservatives have called for proposals which could ban fishing in at least 10% of Scottish waters to be scrapped as an SNP MSP claimed rural communities are “at risk”.

A consultation on Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMAs) closed this week, with the plans causing concern across rural Scotland.

SNP MSP Alasdair Allan, who represents the Western Isles, said MSPs understand the need to “tackle biodiversity loss”, but added: “In many parts of the Highlands and islands, human communities are at risk.”

Scottish Government minister Lorna Slater said she is aware of the “strength of feeling” in relation to the proposals, but stressed that no sites to be considered as HPMAs have yet been selected, and the input of fishing communities will be “crucial” to any such decisions.

But both Labour and the Tories urged the Government to scrap the plans.

Lorna Slater said the Government will now assess responses to the consultation (Jane Barlow/PA)

Tory MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston said communities are “up in arms”, adding there is an “SNP rebellion looming”.

He added: “Will the minister now drop these plans and, going back to the drawing board, engage fully to find agreement with local communities and stakeholders on a way forward?”

Rhoda Grant, a Labour MSP, asked the minister if the proposals can be scrapped or if they are a “red line” for the Scottish Greens in the powersharing agreement with the SNP.

Responding, Ms Slater said: “The consultation has only just closed.

“It includes a very wide range of views which we will now consider and assess.

“Of course, it is important to create the right balance in our marine space.

“We recognise the importance of continued investment in Scotland’s seafood and wider marine sectors as well as balancing the needs for eco-marine protection and for renewable energy.”