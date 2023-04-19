More interest rate hikes on cards as inflation proves hard to shake, say experts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More interest rate hikes on cards as inflation proves hard to shake, say experts

By Press Association
The Bank of England might be forced to hike interest rates further than previously thought, experts have warned (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The Bank of England might be forced to hike interest rates further than previously thought, experts have warned (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

Interest rates might have to rise by more than previously feared, experts warned on Wednesday after inflation proved more stubborn than had been expected.

Economists said that the base rate, which is set by the Bank of England, might end up as high as 5% as decisionmakers try to keep a lid on runaway price hikes.

It came after Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation hit 10.1% in March, a fall from 10.4% in February, but still much higher than the 9.8% that experts had predicted.

Inflation is a measure of how fast prices are rising for shoppers across the country. The Bank of England is meant to try to keep inflation as close to 2% as possible at all times.

The main tool it has to do this is interest rates. By putting up the base rate it encourages people to save rather than borrow.

This reduces the amount of demand for products and services, therefore helping to keep pries under control.

Economists said that the base rate, which currently sit at 4.25%, could be increased further by the Bank of England in order to curb inflation.

Last month, Deutsche Bank economists predicted rates were most likely to peak at 4.25%, but following the latest smaller-than-expected drop in CPI inflation and continued wage inflation growth they have said they are now guiding towards a peak of 4.75% interest rates.

Meanwhile, economists at Investec said they are pricing in “75 basis points” of further increases by November, which would take rates to 5%.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed food prices increased by 19.1% year-on-year, the sharpest jump since August 1977.

Bread, cereals and fruit prices increased, while the impact of vegetable shortages also continued to weigh on inflation.

ECONOMY Inflation
(PA Graphics)

Meanwhile, clothing and footwear prices rose by 7.2% year on year, although this represented a slight slowdown against February’s data.

Restaurant and hotel prices also continued to rise, at 11.3%, but also saw inflation cool from the previous month.

Increases were partly offset by lower fuel costs, with petrol and diesel costs down 5.9% against the same month last year after prices had spiked following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said: “Inflation eased slightly in March, but remains at a high level.

“The main drivers of the decline were motor fuel prices and heating oil costs, both of which fell after sharp rises at the same time last year.

“Clothing, furniture and household goods prices increased, but more slowly than a year ago.”

ECONOMY Inflation
(PA Graphics)

Economists have predicted that stubborn inflation will drop more sharply from April amid a decline in energy prices, although the continued price cap at £2,500 annually for a typical home means households will feel little change.

The UK fiscal watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), last month cut its forecasts for inflation, predicting CPI would end the year at around 2.9%.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “These figures reaffirm exactly why we must continue with our efforts to drive down inflation so we can ease pressure on families and businesses.

“We are on track to do this – with the OBR forecasting we will halve inflation this year – and we’ll continue supporting people with cost-of-living support worth an average of £3,300 per household over this year and last, funded through windfall taxes on energy profits.”

Kitty Ussher, chief economist at the Institute of Directors, said: “Business remains extremely concerned by the rate of inflation and wants to see it under control.

“While it is a relief that the headline rate of inflation is now pointing downwards again, following the surprise rise last month, the Bank of England’s job is not yet done.”

Martin Beck, chief economic adviser to the EY Item Club, said: “The club still thinks headline inflation will fall at pace this year, mainly reflecting strong base effects and falling wholesale energy prices, which should feed through into lower household bills from the summer.

“Less expensive energy will likely directly lower inflation, and by reducing businesses’ costs, should indirectly bear down on core and services inflation.

“However, the recent persistence of underlying price pressures poses a risk to just how quickly inflation will fall.”

The latest data also showed the CPI measure of inflation including housing costs (CPIH) dipped to 8.9% for March from 9.2% in February, while the Retail Prices Index (RPI) slowed to 13.5% from 13.8%.

