Home Office considering enhanced vetting for firefighters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Home Office considering enhanced vetting for firefighters

By Press Association
Firefighters (Aaron Chown/PA)
Firefighters (Aaron Chown/PA)

Frontline firefighters would undergo enhanced vetting under a change being considered by officials, a Home Office minister has said.

Chris Philp said he was “deeply concerned” by recent reports which highlighted discriminatory behaviour in fire services.

A report from His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services published in March found “deeply troubling” evidence of bullying, harassment and discrimination in fire and rescue services across England.

The minister was speaking in the Commons during an adjournment debate led by Conservative MP Rob Butler (Aylesbury) on Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service’s contribution to its community.

Chris Philp
Chris Philp (James Manning/PA)

Mr Butler said the service seeks to ensure “everything possible is done on a daily basis to root out poor behaviour”.

He said it takes a “proactive” approach, telling the Commons: “Bucks Fire is thought to be the only service in the country to insist on enhanced DBS (Disclosure and Barring Service) checks for all frontline staff.”

Mr Philp referenced the national report, and said: “I am deeply concerned about these issues of culture.

“I expect the fire service to address these. I expect the fire service at all levels, right through to individual frontline firefighters, watch commanders, fire station commanders, to make sure that the right culture prevails.

“And where there is inappropriate behaviour, whether it’s sexist, misogynist, racist, homophobic, that sort of behaviour needs to be immediately called out and eradicated, and it’s up to every single firefighter, as well as fire service leaders, to make sure that happens.

“I’m very pleased to hear that Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service does conduct full vetting checks on all of their firefighters.

“That’s something I think other fire services can learn from, and it’s something I have asked colleagues in the Home Office to have a very careful look at.

“So the good practice in Buckinghamshire, where Buckinghamshire leads, perhaps the rest of the country can follow.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Cameron Rae.
Teenager accused of murdering Perth man Cameron Rae to stand trial
2
Police at Strawberrybank. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police search Dundee West End gardens in manhunt after attempted break-in
3
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Police are investigating after a car was torched on Brown Constable Street in Dundee Picture shows; A torched car on Brown Constable Street. Stobswell, Dundee. Supplied by Jimi Simpson Date; 19/04/2023
Police probe as second car torched in Dundee neighbourhood within days
4
Invercarse Hotel owners Paul Brownlie and Sean Burke at the Dundee hotel. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Invercarse Hotel: New owners make £250,000 of improvements to Dundee establishment
5
Mike Soutar will return to our screens on The Apprentice this week. Image: BBC.
‘I won’t be using Loganair again’: The Apprentice star Mike Soutar reacts to new…
4
6
Cairncross of Perth is to close after more than 150 years. Image: Indigo PR.
Historic jewellers Cairncross of Perth to close after more than 150 years
7
Hayfield Place, Kirkcaldy.
Six men charged after drugs raid at Kirkcaldy industrial estate
8
Dundee painter and lecturer Delia Baillie has died aged 45 after a battle with cancer. Image: Julie Howden
Delia Baillie: Renowned Dundee painter, lecturer and mother-of-two dies after cancer battle aged 45
9
Firefighters in attendance at Balbeggie Primary School
Perthshire school to remain closed after fire
10
Aaron Sommerville being chased by the duck.
Fife dad goes viral after being chased by angry duck

More from The Courier

Staff were forced to close down the school during the lunch break. Image: Google Street View
Teenagers charged after causing disturbance in Dundee high school
Kirkcaldy Links Market Opening Day 2023. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Best pictures as Kirkcaldy Links Market gets under way
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Douglas Stuart coming to Dundee Picture shows; Douglas Stuart; with his book Young Mungo; beside the Shuggie Bain Mural on the Barrowland Ballroom wall in Glasgow. . various. Supplied by Macmillan Date; Unknown
Shuggie Bain author Douglas Stuart 'excited' to visit Dundee library
Firefighters (Aaron Chown/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Roofer's shame and meat mistake
Carnoustie councillor Brian Boyd at the scene of the latest incident on Norries Road. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Spate of Carnoustie crashes are 'unfortunate coincidences', says local councillor
Callum Davidson with Scottish Cup a Hampden
KEVIN PRINGLE: Callum Davidson's departure from St Johnstone shows the beautiful game is a…
Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA.
Full timeline in SNP finance crisis as Angus-born party treasurer quits
Greg James has urged Dundee City Council to go "viral". Image: Kieron McCarron/ITV/Shutterstock
Greg James urges Dundee City Council workers to go 'viral' ahead of Radio 1's…
Callum Davidson and Steven MacLean. Image: SNS.
RAB DOUGLAS: Callum Davidson's St Johnstone legacy will never be tainted and Steven MacLean…
Karen Docherty gives a reading.
'It's nothing to do with crystal balls, but I can predict things like babies…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented