Ukraine’s success in cyberwarfare could create ‘concerning precedents’ – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Ukraine’s success in cyberwarfare could create ‘concerning precedents’ – study

By Press Association
Ukraine is facing an “unprecedented” volume of Russian-linked cyber attacks over a year since the country’s invasion, experts have said (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Ukraine is facing an “unprecedented” volume of Russian-linked cyber attacks over a year since the country’s invasion, experts have said (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Ukraine is facing an “unprecedented” volume of Russian-linked cyber attacks more than a year since the country was invaded, experts have said.

But a new independent report by the European Cyber Conflict Research Initiative (ECCRI) also warns that while Kyiv has shown remarkable resilience in the face of Russian cyber threats, the response could create some “concerning precedents”.

The nearly 40-page study, commissioned by the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and published to coincide with the CyberUK conference in Belfast, comes amid concerns that the threat posed by Russian-aligned cyber groups extends beyond Ukraine, with the UK and allies also targets.

The study praises the “incredible resilience and determination” shown by Ukraine in its cyberspace defences, pointing in particular to the success of the country’s so-called IT Army – a volunteer network of hackers that has been engaged in cyberwarfare with Russia since the conflict began.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visit to UK
President Volodymyr Zelensky has seen the so-called IT Army help Ukrainians fight back against Russia(Peter Nicholls/PA)

But it raises concerns about a blurring of the line between combatants and civilians, asking what will happen to members of the IT Army once the war ends and warning that it has “skirted the boundaries of several important cyber norms”.

“The IT Army has met with a lot of success in large part because they have figured out a way to gamify the response to the conflict.

“In its recruiting efforts, the IT Army has romanticised the role of volunteers. The IT Army leadership has also provided clear, step-by-step outlines of how to target and achieve effects,” the report says.

It notes that “in the past, countries have had to deal with civilians leaving and joining terrorist organisations, becoming radicalised, and then returning to their native countries”.

The authors say: “Many governments have developed systems to deal with this potential threat. With cyber operations, however, an actor can conduct attacks at a distance.

“Drawing an individual into the IT Army of Ukraine is much simpler than the radicalisation processes we’ve seen in the past, and there is no good existing legal framework for dealing with this issue.”

Elsewhere in the report, which is based on a workshop earlier this year, the authors found that it was becoming increasing difficult in the context of war to distinguish between cyber criminal groups and political activists.

“Some groups claim to pursue “hacktivism” but seem to be more interested in financial gain than in making political statements. Other criminal groups have even fractured over political differences,” the report found.

“Participants also noted that the goals of several criminal groups seem to have shifted from denying access to information for financial gain, to stealing that information for state intelligence purposes. These groups have pivoted toward infiltration and information gathering as their primary goal.”

Pointing to the growing danger posed by ransomware, the authors say that governments facing sanctions – like Vladimir Putin’s Moscow regime – will often have an incentive to “give criminal actors expanded room to manoeuvre”.

Tom Tugendhat court case
Security Minister Tom Tugendhat said the Government would learn lessons from the report (Aaron Chown/PA)

Participants at the Belfast-based conference are set to discuss on Thursday the issues of cyber security and the Ukrainian conflict.

Paul Chichester, director of operations at the National Cyber Security Centre, said: “We are very grateful to ECCRI for this important and valuable analysis of the cyber dimensions of the Russia-Ukraine conflict to date.

“The report offers a range of helpful insights, not least around what Ukraine has taught us about the power of resilient systems in the face of sustained cyber attacks.

“As we look to the future during our CyberUK conference, this is a timely contribution to the debate on what we can learn from the conflict, as well as the limits to our current understanding.”

Security Minister Tom Tugendhat said that the Government would assess the findings from the report and “learn the lessons” it offers.

“Putin’s illegal war isn’t just being fought on the ground. Ukraine’s protectors are also defending their country against unprecedented cyber attacks on a digital battlefield.

“This report has shone an important spotlight on a different kind of hostility which the Ukrainians have responded to with exceptional resilience and determination.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Staff were forced to close down the school during the lunch break. Image: Google Street View
Teenagers charged over ‘disturbance’ at Dundee high school
2
Cairncross of Perth is to close after more than 150 years. Image: Indigo PR.
Historic jewellers Cairncross of Perth to close after more than 150 years
3
3
Estate agent Rosie Fraser in her new Broughty Ferry office.
Rosie Fraser: Estate agent opens premises in Broughty Ferry
4
Owen Bonner was given unpaid work.
Kirkcaldy man convicted of ‘abducting’ brothers before savage beating is sentenced
5
Cameron Rae.
Teenager accused of murdering Perth man Cameron Rae to stand trial
6
Police at Strawberrybank. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police search Dundee West End gardens in manhunt after attempted break-in
7
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Major retail development at BCA site in Kinross Picture shows; BCA site Kinross . Kinross . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 19/04/2023
‘Talks held with retail giants’ over major development planned for Kinross
8
Employee Gary Stewart stole £1.5k from bosses at The Foundry.
Perth pub worker stole £1.5k from bosses in midnight safe raid
9
David Anderson.
Diageo security guard snared by Fife workmates after ‘grooming’ 14-year-old
10
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Police are investigating after a car was torched on Brown Constable Street in Dundee Picture shows; A torched car on Brown Constable Street. Stobswell, Dundee. Supplied by Jimi Simpson Date; 19/04/2023
Police probe as second car torched in Dundee neighbourhood within days

More from The Courier

Dundee & Angus College Kingsway campus.
Dundee and Angus College estimate drop of £1m in funding since UK left the…
'Wine bar revolutionaries': Oil and gas protesters target Holyrood as SNP-Green cracks show
Richard Jones won Britain's Got Talent in 2016. Image: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
Britain's Got Talent winning magician coming to Dundee
The car was taken from Oakfield Street in Kelty. Image: Google Maps.
Dundee student's 'nightmare' as £10k car stolen from Fife home
Thomas Dolan admitted child sex assault. Image: Facebook.
Dundee child molester sprints from court amid anger over sentencing
Cameron Rae.
Cameron Rae: Perth mum backs calls for minute's applause at Old Firm game
Firefighters at the scene on Dundonald Street. Image: Supplied
Woman tells of moment residents evacuated as fire ripped through Dundee flat
Hayfield Place, Kirkcaldy.
Six in court after Kirkcaldy industrial estate police raid
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has thanked the club's fans. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell hopes to repay Arbroath fans' loyalty with gift of Championship survival
Former Scots Guard James Christie
Obituary: James Christie, wounded Second World War veteran who survived machine gun ambush

Editor's Picks

Most Commented