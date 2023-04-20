Circularity Scotland not informed in advance of deposit return scheme delay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Circularity Scotland not informed in advance of deposit return scheme delay

By Press Association
The scheme will see consumers pay a 20p deposit on drinks bottles, which is returned to them when they recycle the containers (Jonathan Pow/PA)
The scheme will see consumers pay a 20p deposit on drinks bottles, which is returned to them when they recycle the containers (Jonathan Pow/PA)

The organisation which will run the planned deposit return scheme (DRS) was not informed in advance of the First Minister’s decision to delay it.

Donald McCalman, programme director for Circularity Scotland, said the delay came because not enough firms are ready to deliver the “fantastic consumer experience” needed.

On Tuesday, Humza Yousaf delayed the introduction of the DRS from this August to March next year.

He acknowledged the scheme had led to concern among many in the business community and said the UK Government’s decision not to grant an exemption under the Internal Market Act had caused uncertainty.

Humza Yousaf statement to Parliament
Humza Yousaf delayed the scheme on Tuesday (Jane Barlow/PA)

The DRS will mean customers pay a 20p deposit on drinks in cans and bottles which will be paid back when the containers are returned.

On Thursday, Mr McCalman spoke to the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland radio programme.

Asked when he found out about the delay, he said it was “the same time as everybody else” on Tuesday.

Circularity Scotland is a not-for-profit company set up to administer the scheme and will be responsible for its smooth operation, with Biffa handling logistics.

Mr McCalman stressed the importance of consumers having a simple experience when the DRS launches, saying: “As far as I can understand from what the First Minister has said on Tuesday, not enough organisations are going to be ready to have that fantastic consumer experience.

“Some of that possibly caused by, as he said, some of the uncertainties that still exist.

“Uncertainty causes some businesses to say ‘you know what, maybe I need to start thinking differently about how I’m deploying my resources’.

“That’s entirely up to those organisations to take that view.”

