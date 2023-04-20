Cut driving by 20% to curb emissions, says think tank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Cut driving by 20% to curb emissions, says think tank

By Press Association
The Green Alliance has called for driving to be made more expensive and bus and rail fares to be cut to encourage people out of their cars and into greener modes of transport (Dave Thompson/PA)
The Green Alliance has called for driving to be made more expensive and bus and rail fares to be cut to encourage people out of their cars and into greener modes of transport (Dave Thompson/PA)

The Government should aim to cut driving by 20% in the next seven years in order to curb emissions, a think tank has said.

In a report released on Thursday, the Green Alliance think tank said the Government should make driving more expensive and public transport cheaper, or risk seeing 300 billion more miles driven annually by 2050.

Changes would include introducing road pricing, extending a daily £1.50 congestion charge to more cities and increasing parking fees to make driving 5% more expensive.

At the same time, Green Alliance said revenues from higher driving charges should be invested in public transport and infrastructure for walking and cycling, including cutting rail fares by 5%, bus fares by 15% and making both buses and trains more frequent.

Green Alliance’s recommendations are intended to provide a “balanced” set of policies that discourage driving, particularly in urban areas, while making it easier to use alternative modes of transport.

Rosie Allen, a policy adviser at Green Alliance, said: “People would travel less by car if suitable alternatives were available. Unfortunately, we don’t currently have the range of measures required to encourage and enable more people to get out of their cars and onto a bike, bus or train.

“The Government is emphasising that climate change will be beaten through ‘tangible’ measures, but there is currently a gap in ambition to reduce transport emissions. We’re showing here that a shift to greener travel is completely attainable. Ministers just need to choose a sensible route.”

The report added that although the Government has pledged to make public transport and active travel “the natural first choice for journeys”, there has been “little in the way of policy or a strategy to achieve this” and the Government has cut back planned spending on active travel.

Research by the think tank found that the UK needed to reduce driving by 20-27% by 2030 to remain on course to achieve net zero carbon emissions by the middle of the century.

The Green Alliance added that reducing car use would also save the NHS £2.5 billion per year, give better travel access to the 46% of low income households who are carless, and reduce air pollution.

Projections by the Department for Transport suggest 18.5% more miles being driven by 2050, although wider use of electric vehicles is still expected to see emissions fall.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “We have one of the world’s most ambitious plans for green transport, and have provided £2 billion in support for electric vehicles.

“Our approach is not to stop people doing things, but instead enabling them to do the same things differently and more sustainably.”

