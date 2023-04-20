Learners falling victim to flourishing black market in driving tests – MP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Learners falling victim to flourishing black market in driving tests – MP

By Press Association
(James Manning/PA)
(James Manning/PA)

Learner drivers are increasingly falling victim to a “flourishing black market” in driving tests, with third parties using “bots” on the Government’s own website to snap up slots, an MP has warned.

Lib Dem Munira Wilson raised concerns about driving tests being bought and resold by companies using automated software.

The Twickenham MP said one of her constituents saw one advertised for £240, and accused driving schools of also “gaming the system”.

She was not the only member in the Commons to turn the spotlight on the issue, with Conservative Greg Smith saying one of his constituents reported a six-month wait to book a driving test.

Speaking during transport questions, the Lib Dem MP Ms Wilson said: “Learner drivers are increasingly falling victim to a flourishing black market in driving tests.

“Third parties are using bots on the Government’s own website to snap up driving tests slots, selling them for sometimes double or triple the price, with one of my constituents seeing one advertised for £240. Even driving schools are gaming the system.

“So can I ask the minister, with (The) AA research showing the most vulnerable including young care leavers are being hit the hardest, what is the Government doing to crack down on this exploitation? And will ministers stop the bots?”

Transport minister Richard Holden said he had a meeting with the Driver & Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) on the matter “just earlier this week” and insisted the Government “will continue to take steps to block cancellation services from accessing the booking system”.

He added: “There has been a significant drop in traffic to these services because of the DVSA’s successful work in identifying booking apps and bots but there are some driving instructors who do indeed book them within the system for their own use.”

Mr Holden also said that in Ms Wilson’s constituency, the waiting times in February were 8.5 weeks and 7.3 weeks respectively, adding: “So there’s no need for people to use any of these bots. They can book a few weeks in advance.”

Meanwhile, Buckingham MP Mr Smith suggested ministers should consider changing the point at which tests are released, as he argued the “genuine public” might not be at their computers at 6am on a Monday morning.

He said: “I have received correspondence from a number of constituents struggling to get driving tests in my constituency in recent weeks.

“For example, a constituent reporting that the nearby Bletchley testing centre has nothing available for six months.

“On top of her (Munira Wilson) question about the growing purchasing of tests by third parties, will he consider changing the point at which tests are released?

“Because I am led to believe it’s 6am on a Monday morning that enables these third parties to get in, book them all up quickly, rather than leaving them open for the genuine public, most of whom probably aren’t at their computers at that time.”

Mr Holden said he will “certainly look at that”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Staff were forced to close down the school during the lunch break. Image: Google Street View
Teenagers charged over ‘disturbance’ at Dundee high school
2
Cairncross of Perth is to close after more than 150 years. Image: Indigo PR.
Historic jewellers Cairncross of Perth to close after more than 150 years
3
3
Estate agent Rosie Fraser in her new Broughty Ferry office.
Rosie Fraser: Estate agent opens premises in Broughty Ferry
4
Owen Bonner was given unpaid work.
Kirkcaldy man convicted of ‘abducting’ brothers before savage beating is sentenced
5
Cameron Rae.
Teenager accused of murdering Perth man Cameron Rae to stand trial
6
Police at Strawberrybank. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police search Dundee West End gardens in manhunt after attempted break-in
7
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Major retail development at BCA site in Kinross Picture shows; BCA site Kinross . Kinross . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 19/04/2023
‘Talks held with retail giants’ over major development planned for Kinross
8
Employee Gary Stewart stole £1.5k from bosses at The Foundry.
Perth pub worker stole £1.5k from bosses in midnight safe raid
9
David Anderson.
Diageo security guard snared by Fife workmates after ‘grooming’ 14-year-old
10
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Police are investigating after a car was torched on Brown Constable Street in Dundee Picture shows; A torched car on Brown Constable Street. Stobswell, Dundee. Supplied by Jimi Simpson Date; 19/04/2023
Police probe as second car torched in Dundee neighbourhood within days

More from The Courier

Dundee & Angus College Kingsway campus.
Dundee & Angus College estimate drop of £1m in funding since UK left the…
'Wine bar revolutionaries': Oil and gas protesters target Holyrood as SNP-Green cracks show
Richard Jones won Britain's Got Talent in 2016. Image: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
Britain's Got Talent winning magician coming to Dundee
The car was taken from Oakfield Street in Kelty. Image: Google Maps.
Dundee student's 'nightmare' as £10k car stolen from Fife home
Thomas Dolan admitted child sex assault. Image: Facebook.
Dundee child molester sprints from court amid anger over sentencing
Cameron Rae.
Cameron Rae: Perth mum backs calls for minute's applause at Old Firm game
Firefighters at the scene on Dundonald Street. Image: Supplied
Woman tells of moment residents evacuated as fire ripped through Dundee flat
Hayfield Place, Kirkcaldy.
Six in court after Kirkcaldy industrial estate police raid
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has thanked the club's fans. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell hopes to repay Arbroath fans' loyalty with gift of Championship survival
Former Scots Guard James Christie
Obituary: James Christie, wounded Second World War veteran who survived machine gun ambush

Editor's Picks

Most Commented