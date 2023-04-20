Public reminded to check they have valid form of ID to vote in local elections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Public reminded to check they have valid form of ID to vote in local elections

By Press Association
Voters are being reminded to check they have a valid form of photo ID to take part in next month’s local English elections (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Voters are being reminded to check they have a valid form of photo ID to take part in next month’s local English elections (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Ministers have reminded voters in England to check they have an accepted form of photographic identification if they plan to vote in person during next month’s local elections.

A much-criticised electoral rule change brought in by the Conservative UK Government means that those turning up at polling stations on May 4 will need to show a valid photo ID before being given a voting slip.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities insists that the vast majority of voters will already own an accepted form of identification, which includes driving licences, blue badges, NUS Totum discount cards, and Freedom travel passes for older people.

Those without accepted proof of their identity are being urged by Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove to apply for a voter authority certificate (VAC) before Tuesday’s deadline.

The free service has been set up specifically to allow people to vote in the English local elections, giving them a form of photo ID that will be recognised when arriving at polling stations.

Those applying need to supply a recent, digital photo of themselves along with their National Insurance number.

Applicants who do not have National Insurance details will need to provide alternative documents to prove their identity, such as a birth certificate, bank statement or utility bill.

Mr Gove said: “It’s vital you check now if you have the photo identification needed to vote in English local elections taking place in May.

“While the vast majority of voters already own an accepted form of identification, anyone who needs to can apply for a free voter authority certificate before 5pm on Tuesday.

“For more information please check your polling card and find more details online.”

Cabinet meeting
Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove urged people without accepted proof of their identity to apply for a voter authority certificate before Tuesday’s deadline (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

As of Wednesday, the number of people who had applied for a VAC was just under 70,000.

That figure falls far short of the Government’s estimate that around 4% of the population, equating to 2.1 million people, are likely to not have a valid form of photo ID to comply with the law change.

The voter ID rules apply to England as of the May 4 local elections and will come into force for UK general elections from October.

Officials at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said the move will bring the rest of the UK into line with Northern Ireland, where photo ID has been required to vote in elections since 2003.

Other forms of identity that will be accepted include biometric residence permits, defence identity cards, and national identity cards issued by the European Union, Norway, Iceland or Liechtenstein.

Older people’s bus passes are classed as valid but Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has questioned why younger persons’ travelcards are not being accepted.

He has suggested that “selfish interests” of the Tories, a party which has traditionally attracted greater support from older members of the electorate than younger voters, was behind the decision.

Passport – stock
A passport is one form of accepted photographic identification to vote in England next month (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The Lib Dems, Labour and the Green Party are opposed to the change.

Ministers have argued that the move will ensure elections are better protected from the potential for voter fraud.

But Green Party peer Baroness Jones said the photo ID law change is a “disaster for democracy” and accused the Government of perpetrating “voter fraud”, arguing that it will “prevent certain groups, particularly younger people, from voting”.

She made the comments after joining Opposition MPs and campaigners to deliver a petition to Downing Street and a letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday, calling on the Government to “urgently scrap” the new compulsory rules for English elections.

More than 8,000 council seats in England are up for grabs on May 4 across 230 local authorities, ranging from small rural areas to some of the largest towns and cities.

Polls are also taking place to choose mayors in Bedford, Leicester, Mansfield and Middlesbrough.

There are no contests in London and Birmingham, along with other areas including Cornwall, North Yorkshire and Cumbria.

