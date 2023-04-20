PM has ‘full confidence’ in Dominic Raab as he considers bullying report

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rishi Sunak has received the long-awaited report into bullying allegations made against Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab and maintains “full confidence” in him while he “carefully considers” its findings, Downing Street has said.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesperson confirmed the review was handed over by Adam Tolley KC on Thursday morning.

Mr Raab has been under investigation for months over eight formal complaints about his behaviour as foreign secretary, Brexit secretary and during his first stint as justice secretary.

“The Prime Minister has received the report from Adam Tolley, the independent investigator. He received the findings this morning – he is considering those findings,” Downing Street said.



“He does have full confidence in the (Deputy) Prime Minister – that still stands. Obviously he is carefully considering the findings of the report”.