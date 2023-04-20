CBI hands new information to police after report of ‘serious criminal offence’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
CBI hands new information to police after report of ‘serious criminal offence’

By Press Association
The scandal-hit CBI has passed fresh information to the police regarding a report of a ‘serious criminal offence’ (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The scandal-hit CBI has passed fresh information to the police regarding a report of a ‘serious criminal offence’ (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The scandal-hit Confederation of British Industry has passed fresh information to the police regarding a report of a “serious criminal offence”.

The CBI, one of the country’s most influential business organisations, said it is “liaising closely” with the authorities and has urged anyone with further information to come forward.

It comes weeks after the lobbying group launched its own investigation into a raft of allegations of misconduct by senior figures.

It is understood the latest allegation relates to a new incident.

On Thursday, a CBI spokesman said: “Late yesterday afternoon the CBI was made aware of additional information relating to a report of a serious criminal offence.

“We have passed that information immediately to the police, with whom we are liaising closely and who have asked us not to comment further on potentially criminal matters.

“Recognising the need for confidentiality, we urge anyone, including the media, who has further information in relation to any alleged offence to also report that to the police.”

Earlier this month, the Guardian reported that more than a dozen women had approached the publication saying they had been victims of sexual misconduct by senior figures at the lobbying group.

One woman alleged to the newspaper that she had been raped during a staff party in 2019 and was later told by a manager to get counselling rather than pursue the issue further.

The woman said she had not reported the event to the police and the CBI told the newspaper it had no record of the incident.

Tony Danker allegations
Ex-CBI director-general Tony Danker claimed he has been made a ‘fall guy’ for a wider crisis in the organisation (Jacob King/PA)

Separately, former CBI director-general Tony Danker was sacked last week after being accused of making unwanted contact with a woman who works for the organisation.

On Wednesday, he said his reputation has been “totally destroyed” by the allegation and claimed he has been made a “fall guy” for a wider crisis.

Mr Danker told the BBC his name had been wrongly associated with separate claims, including the rape which allegedly happened before he joined the CBI.

After initial allegations, the business group also suspended three other employees and hired a law firm to carry out an internal investigation.

On Thursday, the CBI spokesman added: “We are anticipating findings from Fox Williams on the matters it has been looking at imminently.

“The board will be communicating its response to this and other steps we are taking to bring about the wider change that is needed early next week.”

