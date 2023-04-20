Prime Minister has ‘full confidence’ in Raab as he considers bullying report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prime Minister has ‘full confidence’ in Raab as he considers bullying report

By Press Association
Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab leaves 10 Downing Street, London, following a Cabinet meeting. Picture date: Tuesday April 18, 2023.
Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab leaves 10 Downing Street, London, following a Cabinet meeting. Picture date: Tuesday April 18, 2023.

Rishi Sunak has “full confidence” in Dominic Raab while he “carefully considers” the findings of a long-awaited report into bullying allegations made against the Deputy Prime Minister, Downing Street has said.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman confirmed the months-long review by Adam Tolley KC was received by No 10 on Thursday morning.

Mr Raab had been under investigation over eight formal complaints about his behaviour as foreign secretary, Brexit secretary and during his first stint as justice secretary.

Downing Street would not indicate when the report will be published but insisted a resolution will be sought “as swiftly as possible”.

“The Prime Minister has received the report from Adam Tolley, the independent investigator. He received the findings this morning – he is considering those findings,” the spokesman said.

“He does have full confidence in the (Deputy) Prime Minister – that still stands. Obviously he is carefully considering the findings of the report.”

One person involved in the process described the review as “devastating”, while a senior Government official said Mr Raab is “toast”, according to the Financial Times.

And the Guardian reported that senior Ministry of Justice officials could quit if Mr Raab, who is also the Justice Secretary, is cleared of the allegations.

A decision not to sanction him would be “demoralising” for staff in the department, a source told the paper.

The Deputy Prime Minister has insisted he believes “heart and soul” that he is not a bully, but defended his “forthright” approach to his work.

It emerged on Wednesday that the minister had forked out for his own legal team to defend himself against the allegations.

The declaration in the heavily delayed register of ministerial interests came despite the taxpayer footing an estimated £222,000 bill for Boris Johnson’s legal fees in the partygate inquiry into whether he lied to MPs.

In the register, Mr Raab’s entry notes read: “The minister has engaged lawyers at his own expense in relation to the investigation being conducted by Adam Tolley KC.”

Mr Tolley was appointed in November to lead the investigation into Mr Raab’s conduct but it is not known when Mr Raab first engaged legal representation.

The Deputy Prime Minister remained at work on Thursday morning, responding to Crown Prosecution Service statistics on rape cases.

He issued a tweet and a statement on the issue in his role as Justice Secretary.

