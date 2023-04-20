Why was Dominic Raab under investigation, and what will happen next?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why was Dominic Raab under investigation, and what will happen next?

By Press Association
Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The long-awaited report into bullying allegations made against Dominic Raab has been received by the Prime Minister.

But uncertainty remains over when the review will be made publicly available and what action – if any – Rishi Sunak will decide to take over the Deputy Prime Minister on the strength of its findings.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the questions surrounding the report and what might happen next.

Rishi Sunak
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Charles McQuillan/PA)

– What is the report?

Adam Tolley KC, a senior employment lawyer, was appointed in November to investigate a number of allegations made against Mr Raab by civil servants who worked in his departments.

Dozens of officials are thought to be involved in eight formal complaints relating to bullying.

Mr Tolley has taken a thorough approach to examining the allegations, questioning the Deputy Prime Minister multiple times among other interviewees as well as taking written evidence.

Senior civil servants in the three Government departments headed by Mr Raab – Antonia Romeo, the permanent secretary at the Ministry of Justice, Simon McDonald, a former permanent undersecretary at the Foreign Office, and Philip Rycroft, a former permanent secretary at the now-defunct Department for Exiting the European Union – are also understood to have spoken to the inquiry.

Dominic Raab
Mr Raab was reappointed to the Cabinet by Rishi Sunak (James Manning/PA)

– How has Dominic Raab responded to the complaints?

The Deputy Prime Minister has denied the allegations but pledged to resign if he is found to have bullied officials.

He has insisted he believes “heart and soul” that he is not a bully, but defended his “forthright” approach to his work.

– How is the Prime Minister likely to respond?

Downing Street has refused to be drawn on whether the Prime Minister would sanction or sack Mr Raab if the findings of the report are damning.

Last month, Mr Sunak evaded questions about his response to the inquiry’s findings, saying he will not “pre-empt” a process which has not been completed.

After it was received by No 10 on Thursday, the Prime Minister’s official spokesperson indicated he maintained “full confidence” in his deputy but that he was “carefully considering” the report’s conclusions.

Sir Jake Berry
Former Conservative Party chairman Sir Jake Berry (Aaron Chown/PA)

– What will the report’s wider effect be on the Prime Minister and the Government?

If the conclusions are damning, Mr Sunak will be under growing pressure to take appropriate action against his deputy.

Mr Sunak is the ultimate arbiter on issues around ministerial conduct and the final decision on his Mr Raab will rest with him.

He will also be under renewed scrutiny over his decision reappoint Mr Raab to the cabinet.

Downing Street has said Mr Sunak did not know about any “formal” complaints before forming his first cabinet in October, but has not said whether he was aware of any other concerns.

Mr Raab’s allies have defended him throughout the inquiry but backbencher Sir Jake Berry, who served in the cabinets of Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Theresa May, suggested it was “wrong” for Mr Raab to be allowed to continue in his job while under investigation.

Dominic Raab and Rishi Sunak
Mr Sunak has received the report (House of Commons/PA)

– When will the report be published?

Downing Street would not indicate when the report will be published but insisted a resolution will be sought “as swiftly as possible”.

It had previously been suggested that the review could be released shortly after the Prime Minister receives it.

