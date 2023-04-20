Sarwar condemns Yousaf’s ‘fresh start’ amid ferry compensation demands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sarwar condemns Yousaf’s ‘fresh start’ amid ferry compensation demands

By Press Association
Several key CalMac ferries have been hit by issues which have seen then withdrawn from service (Alamy/PA)
Several key CalMac ferries have been hit by issues which have seen then withdrawn from service (Alamy/PA)

Humza Yousaf has been urged to offer compensation to island communities affected by ferry cancellations as Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar hit out at the First Minister’s “fresh start”.

Ferry services have been hit by widespread disruption in recent weeks, with crucial sailings between Lochboisdale on South Uist cancelled until May 13.

During the cancellation of the Lochboisdale service, additional daily services are provided on the Sound of Barra route to help islanders in Uist access other ferries linking the Western Isles to the mainland.

CalMac vessels Loch Seaforth, Caledonian Isles, Hebridean Isles and Clansman are also out of service.

During First Minister’s Questions (FMQs) on Thursday, Mr Sarwar blamed “years of Government failure” on the delays, and said islanders on Uist are demanding compensation for loss of business and trade.

Anas Sarwar
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said islanders want compensation (Jane Barlow/PA)

He said: “The harsh reality is island communities just don’t believe him. Island communities feel completely let down and they have heard these excuses for years.

“They can’t wait for more years of Government failure – this is impacting the lives of islanders right now.

“Businesses are failing right now, millions of pounds are being lost right now, exports are stuck right now, and people need support right now. That’s why they need that compensation scheme.”

As the First Minister outlined his Government’s priorities for the next three years earlier this week, he said his objectives offer a “fresh start”.

In response to Mr Sarwar on Thursday, Mr Yousaf said bolstering the ferry service is a key priority, with four new vessels being built in Turkey, along with the delayed and overbudget Glen Sannox and the as-yet-unnamed hull 802 currently under construction at the nationalised shipyard Ferguson Marine in Port Glasgow. All six vessels are expected by 2026.

But Mr Sarwar added: “This is no fresh start – Humza Yousaf has served in Government for over a decade.

“A failed transport minister, with hundreds of millions of pounds wasted on ferries that have never sailed.

“A failed justice secretary, with millions of pounds wasted on botched prosecutions and court delays.

First Ministers Questions
Humza Yousaf during First Minister’s Questions (Jane Barlow/PA)

“A failed health secretary, with over £300 million wasted on delayed discharge while people wait to get lifesaving treatment.

“And just three weeks in, a failed First Minister bogged down in scandal, unable to lead and completely out of touch with the priorities of the people of Scotland.

“Now, as acting SNP treasurer, he needs to explain why Scots are still paying the price for SNP failure.”

Mr Yousaf said he would look into “any proposals suggested by anybody across the chamber”.

But he said: “Look, I completely accept and am unequivocal in saying that the Government understands and regrets delays that have impacted island communities.

“What doesn’t help our island communities is soundbites from Anas Sarwar, not any attempt to provide solutions.

“What will help our islands of course is delivering six new major vessels to serve Scotland’s ferry network by 2026. That’s a priority for this Government.”

Mr Yousaf said there have been 170,000 scheduled sailings in 2022, with 6.6% of those cancelled.

Meanwhile, a military team will also assess whether the Ministry of Defence (MoD) can provide a temporary service for the Highland Council-run Corran ferry.

A reduced service has been running on the five-minute crossing of Loch Linnhe since January after the main ferry was removed for repairs.

There is now only a foot passenger service from Corran to the Ardnamurchan peninsula after relief vessel MV Maid of Glencoul broke down, leaving drivers with a 42-mile round trip.

An end to the diversion could soon be in sight after a team of MoD experts were sent to work with the council and other local agencies to explore potential options.

