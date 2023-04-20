Time to reform how complaints against ministers are handled, says union boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Time to reform how complaints against ministers are handled, says union boss

By Press Association
The Houses of Parliament (Nick Ansell/PA)
The Houses of Parliament (Nick Ansell/PA)

The handling of formal complaints against ministers should be “taken out of the hands of politicians” following the drawn-out bullying investigation into Dominic Raab, a union chief has urged.

Rishi Sunak is continuing to deliberate over the future of Deputy Prime Minister Mr Raab after receiving a report into bullying allegations against the senior politician, which he has denied.

The Prime Minister was handed the report into Mr Raab’s behaviour towards junior colleagues on Thursday morning following a five-month probe by Adam Tolley KC.

A decision on Mr Raab’s future is expected on Friday at the earliest.

Dominic Raab
Dominic Raab (James Manning/PA)

Dave Penman, general secretary of the FDA union, said no matter Mr Sunak’s decision over whether to sack his deputy or not, a reform of the complaints process against ministers was required.

He said flagging complaints about ministerial behaviour was “an extraordinarily difficult thing to do” under the current system.

The FDA represents senior civil servants, with some of its members behind the accusations levelled at Mr Raab, who is also the Justice Secretary.

Mr Penman said allowing the Prime Minister to act as “judge and jury” in disciplinary matters against frontbench members of his team was “not a way” to deal with allegations of potential wrongdoing.

“There is no process for this, there is nothing in writing, you have no rights,” Mr Penman told the PA news agency.

“You are reliant upon the Prime Minister even agreeing for there to be an investigation and the Prime Minister then needs to make a determination on it, on a political ally.”

He said there “absolutely” needed to be reform, stating that a survey of the FDA’s senior civil service members found 70% had no confidence in raising a complaint because of how the process had been dealt with in the past.

That is despite one in six revealing they had “experienced or witnessed inappropriate conduct” by ministers in the last 12 months across 23 government departments, he said.

Mr Penman added: “The Prime Minister has to decide whether he is serious about this or not.

“This is not a way to deal with serious complaints of bullying. Or this could be about sexual harassment. It is the same process.

“You are relying on the Prime Minister entirely as judge and jury on the facts.

“Like happened in Parliament, this whole process needs to be reformed and needs to be taken out of the hands of politicians.”

The investigation into Mr Raab includes eight formal complaints about his behaviour as foreign secretary, Brexit secretary and during his first stint as justice secretary.

Mr Penman was critical of the time it was taking for Mr Sunak to reach a decision on whether to remove Mr Raab from Government, calling the delay a “farce”.

Downing Street had promised for the Prime Minister to reach a decision “swiftly” but it appeared unlikely to be made within 24 hours of him receiving Mr Tolley’s submitted investigation.

“Imagine being a civil servant who has been brave enough to raise a complaint against the Deputy Prime Minister, sitting in a government department and you’re watching this farce play out live on television, not knowing what your fate is going to be about the complaints you have raised,” Mr Penman told PA.

