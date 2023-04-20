MPs told of long wait before response to child eating disorders improves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MPs told of long wait before response to child eating disorders improves

By Press Association
NHS England’s mental health director Claire Murdoch (Central and North West London NHS Foundation Trust/PA)
NHS England's mental health director Claire Murdoch (Central and North West London NHS Foundation Trust/PA)

It will take at least two years for guidance aimed at saving the lives of children and young people with acute eating disorders to be consistently followed, a senior NHS official has admitted.

Campaigners have warned that people are dying because guidance on medical emergencies in eating disorders (Meed) introduced last year is not regularly being implemented by specialists.

Claire Murdoch, NHS England’s national mental health lead, was challenged on why Meed is not always being adhered to when she gave evidence to MPs on the Public Accounts Committee on Thursday.

In response to a question from Labour committee member Olivia Blake, Ms Murdoch, who is also chief executive of Central and North West London NHS Foundation Trust, said the guidance in itself is “not enough” to eradicate poor and potentially fatal practices.

She said it takes time to conduct the required training, identify poor performance and share best practice, adding demand pressures on the NHS had hindered progress.

Ms Murdoch said: “A few years ago we had virtually no specialist eating disorder services anywhere across the country for children and young people.

“We have them everywhere now and the job of us is to make sure they are productive, that they are following clinical outcomes, working with acute colleagues and others.

“My experience as a chief executive of an NHS trust would be that it takes at least two years of very focused clinical network sharing best practice, training and education, making sure you are inspecting against particular complaints or more generally as part of the (regulator’s) inspection regime and involving staff and patients and their families. It is a very big job.”

Eating disorders campaigner Hope Virgo said young people and children across the country with a life-threatening body mass index (BMI) are regularly not admitted to hospital or provided a care plan in line with the Meed guidance.

She said: “We have hit a complete crisis when it comes to eating disorder treatment, decades of underfunding, decades of stigma and people being left with no care and dying.

“The guidance is there but none of it is being implemented in the right way, which means – daily – people are not able to get support.

“Patients are being diagnosed as terminal, turned away for not being sick enough, turned away for being too sick – it is a national scandal.

“We need a proper timeline of implementation to tackle this with adequate funding because no one should be dying of an eating disorder in 2023.

“The Government have hid behind the pandemic for far too long, and the inaction around eating disorder treatment is killing people.”

Asked if she agrees that people with a life-threatening BMI should not be discharged from hospital without a care plan, Ms Murdoch said: “Absolutely”.

Financial stability of the NHS committee
Sir Chris Wormald, permanent secretary at the Department of Health and Social Care (PA)

She added: “For patients who have urgent need, we would expect there to be a really clear plan.

“Also, we would expect there to be clear support for carers where patients are going home. That is unequivocal, but that would be true for any complex needs patient.”

NHS England statistics show of the 107 children and young people requiring urgent treatment at the end of December 2022, 55% had been waiting more than 12 weeks for treatment to start.

The standard for waiting times set by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) requires that treatment should start within four weeks of first contact with health services and one week for urgent cases.

Ms Murdoch said there was a “hope” that waiting times would meet this standard by the end of 2024.

Sir Chris Wormald, permanent secretary at the Department of Health and Social care, told the committee evidence shows “poor or badly trained interventions” in response to eating disorders are “particularly damaging”.

He added: “There are no short cuts because it is one of those areas where the capacity to do harm is actually quite high if you don’t get the intervention correct.

“I would love it if we could achieve that 100% across the country tomorrow. We need the workforce, we need the training, we need to be able to respond to the new demand that Covid also seems to trigger.”

