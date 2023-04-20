Millions waiting more than a fortnight for GP appointments each month – Labour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Millions waiting more than a fortnight for GP appointments each month – Labour

By Press Association
Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting has claimed nearly five million patients every month wait more than a fortnight for a GP appointment (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Nearly five million patients every month wait more than a fortnight for a GP appointment, Labour has claimed ahead of a speech setting out its own vision for cutting NHS waiting times.

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting will repeat a party promise to train 7,500 more doctors and 10,000 more nurses a year as the Opposition hits out at “broken promises” to improve the health service.

In the past five months, 24 million appointments have taken place more than two weeks after being requested – almost five million a month on average, according to Labour’s analysis of NHS England figures.

It comes after Liz Truss’s short-lived government announced plans in September for patients to see a GP within a fortnight and to stick to the four-hour A&E target – neither of which has been achieved, Labour said.

Then-health secretary Therese Coffey had promised to tackle the issues with a “laser-like focus” but was ridiculed by Mr Streeting for offering a “Sesame Street” plan without details of how it would be actioned.

On Friday, the shadow health secretary will give a speech at the King’s Fund think tank, setting out the specifics of Labour’s own proposals for the NHS.

The party has already pledged to train thousands more doctors and nurses by abolishing the non-dom tax status.

But critics have argued that the discontent among existing junior doctors over pay and working conditions could undermine efforts to improve the service through an increase in medical school places.

Ahead of the speech, Mr Streeting said: “Patients are finding it impossible to get a GP appointment when they need one, after 13 years of Conservative broken promises and understaffing of the NHS.

“These unacceptable waiting times mean illness will go undiagnosed for longer, while patients are left in pain and discomfort for weeks, or even months.

“Labour will fix the front door to the NHS, starting by doubling medical school places, so we train 7,500 extra doctors and 10,000 more nurses a year.

“We will pay for it by abolishing the non-dom tax status, because patients need doctors and nurses more than the wealthiest need a tax break.”

A Conservative Party spokesman defended its record on doctor recruitment and accused Labour of not being “serious” in its plans.

He said: “If Labour were serious about cutting waiting lists, they would have backed our plan to get more doctors into the NHS; instead they voted to send doctors into early retirement.

“Labour’s latest unfunded scheme to restructure the NHS has been slammed by doctors as ‘dangerous’ and costing ‘a fortune’.

“Meanwhile, in the past 12 months in England, we have recruited over 5,100 more doctors – making it easier to see a GP and helping to cut waiting lists.”

The Department of Health and Social Care has been contacted for comment.

