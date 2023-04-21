Wet weather blamed as retail sales slump

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wet weather blamed as retail sales slump

By Press Association
The ONS said retail sales volumes declined by 0.9% last month (PA)
Retailers saw sales fall in March as poor weather impacted Britons heading to the shops.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said that retail sales volumes declined by 0.9% last month as clothes shops, department stores and garden centres all reported declines.

Food sales were also down as rampant food inflation continues to weigh on shopping habits.

The decline in overall sales was heavier than expected, with economists predicting a 0.5% decline for the month.

It comes after retailers reported a 1.1% increase in sales volumes in February, with the ONS marginally downgrading its original 1.2% growth figure.

Darren Morgan, ONS director of economic statistics, said: “Retail fell sharply in March as poor weather impacted on sales across almost all sectors.

“However, the broader trend is less subdued as a strong performance from retailers in January and February means the three-month picture shows positive growth for the first time since August 2021.”

Non-food retailers reported a 1.3% fall in March, swinging sharply from a 2.4% increase in February as retailers said “poor weather conditions throughout most of March affected sales”.

The ONS revealed department stores saw volumes drop by 3.2% for the month, while clothing shops reported a 1.7% fall.

Meanwhile, sales at food shops dropped by 0.7%, which the ONS said “may have been affected by shortages” of some food products.

Supermarkets introduced limits on the number of certain items, such as tomatoes, peppers and salad, that shoppers could buy during the month after supply was impacted by poor weather in northern Africa and Spain.

The figures showed that the amount of food bought by shoppers is 3% lower than before the coronavirus pandemic hit in February 2020.

However, the amount of money being spent by shoppers is significantly higher after soaring food inflation.

Supermarket supply issues
Shortages of some fruit and vegetables in UK supermarkets were blamed on poor weather in northern Africa and Spain (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Earlier this week, official figures showed food inflation hit a 45-year-high of 19.1% last month.

Lisa Hooker, industry leader for consumer markets at PwC, said: “The slowdown in March looks like it was a result of specific factors, and not indicative of a longer term trend.

“So fresh food shortages earlier in the month limited grocery sales volumes, while the wettest March in England for over 40 years put a dampener on high street sales, with the likes of new season fashion and garden centre sales suffering as a result.

“However, while March’s rain may have washed out the green shoots from February, the overall momentum of the retail sector remains positive, and better than many expected at the start of 2023.”

It came after separate data from market research firm GfK showed that British consumers were the most upbeat in more than a year this month.

The consumer confidence index improved by six points to a reading of -30, representing the highest reading since February last year, before the Russian invasion of Ukraine which accelerated inflation.

