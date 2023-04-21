Greyhound track owner insists dogs well treated as MSPs consider call for ban

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The owner of Scotland’s only greyhound track has insisted the animals which race there are well treated, as MSPs consider a petition calling for an end to the sport.

Scotland currently has one operating track, the unregulated Thornton Stadium course in Fife, which hosts around 40 meetings a year.

A recent report from the Scottish Animal Welfare Commission (SAWC) concluded the end of greyhound racing would be “desirable”.

Holyrood’s Rural Affairs Committee will discuss the welfare of racing greyhounds next week.

The committee is considering a petition on behalf of Scotland Against Greyhound Exploitation which calls for the sport to be banned.

We've published responses to our Call for Views on greyhound racing in Scotland. Next week, we'll hear from the Greyhound Board. We'll then take evidence from animal welfare organisations and Cabinet Secretary Mairi Gougeon before considering next steps.

A recent “call for views” garnered 1,314 responses, with many agreeing that greyhound racing must end.

However a response from Paul Brignal, owner of the Thornton track, said opponents had “been given information which bears no resemblance to greyhound racing in Scotland”.

He said activity at his track is different from “commercial” greyhound racing in other countries.

His response said: “In Scotland the primary carers of the greyhounds are their owners and, in the same way as whippet racing, sled dog racing, flyball and dog agility, it is the dog owners who are responsible for the dogs’ welfare.

“Our responsibility is to provide as safe a surface for the dogs to race on as we possibly can, and obviously if we felt that an owner was failing in his duty to look after his dog properly we would address that.

“We believe that all the dogs that run at our track are well looked after, as confirmed in the SAWC report.”

The SAWC report said: “If Thornton were to close, Scotland would be in the position of having no organised greyhound racing taking place, which on balance we consider desirable.”

It recommended a “minimum requirement” that an experienced, independent veterinarian is present during races to assess fitness and provide immediate care for dogs when required.

The report found “no negative contact” between handlers and dogs and no signs of “poor welfare” when the Thornton track was visited during the research process.

The committee will hear from greyhound industry representatives next week, followed by animal welfare groups and later Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon.

It will then decide on how to progress with the petition.