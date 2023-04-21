Greyhound track owner insists dogs well treated as MSPs consider call for ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Greyhound track owner insists dogs well treated as MSPs consider call for ban

By Press Association
A petition is seeking to bring an end to greyhound racing (Nick Potts/PA)
The owner of Scotland’s only greyhound track has insisted the animals which race there are well treated, as MSPs consider a petition calling for an end to the sport.

Scotland currently has one operating track, the unregulated Thornton Stadium course in Fife, which hosts around 40 meetings a year.

A recent report from the Scottish Animal Welfare Commission (SAWC) concluded the end of greyhound racing would be “desirable”.

Holyrood’s Rural Affairs Committee will discuss the welfare of racing greyhounds next week.

The committee is considering a petition on behalf of Scotland Against Greyhound Exploitation which calls for the sport to be banned.

A recent “call for views” garnered 1,314 responses, with many agreeing that greyhound racing must end.

However a response from Paul Brignal, owner of the Thornton track, said opponents had “been given information which bears no resemblance to greyhound racing in Scotland”.

He said activity at his track is different from “commercial” greyhound racing in other countries.

His response said: “In Scotland the primary carers of the greyhounds are their owners and, in the same way as whippet racing, sled dog racing, flyball and dog agility, it is the dog owners who are responsible for the dogs’ welfare.

“Our responsibility is to provide as safe a surface for the dogs to race on as we possibly can, and obviously if we felt that an owner was failing in his duty to look after his dog properly we would address that.

“We believe that all the dogs that run at our track are well looked after, as confirmed in the SAWC report.”

The SAWC report said: “If Thornton were to close, Scotland would be in the position of having no organised greyhound racing taking place, which on balance we consider desirable.”

It recommended a “minimum requirement” that an experienced, independent veterinarian is present during races to assess fitness and provide immediate care for dogs when required.

The report found “no negative contact” between handlers and dogs and no signs of “poor welfare” when the Thornton track was visited during the research process.

The committee will hear from greyhound industry representatives next week, followed by animal welfare groups and later Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon.

It will then decide on how to progress with the petition.

