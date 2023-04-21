Community projects tackling loneliness to receive £15m

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Projects which tackle social isolation and loneliness in adults will share a further £15 million from the Scottish Government this year.

The communities mental health and wellbeing fund, launched in 2021, has now provided around 3,300 grants to organisations delivering mental health and wellbeing support.

Activities will target older people, areas of economic deprivation, people with long-term health conditions and LGBT communities.

Health Secretary Michael Matheson announced the funding as he visited the social enterprise Pause and Breathe in High Bonnybridge near Falkirk.

Health Secretary @MichaelMatheson announced an additional £15 million for the adult Communities Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund during a visit to Pause and Breathe in High Bonnybridge. More ➡️https://t.co/ImfQglVlpM pic.twitter.com/U8gF7EQQzs — Scot Gov Health (@scotgovhealth) April 21, 2023

He said: “This investment reflects the importance we place on promoting good mental health and early intervention for those facing mental health challenges – ensuring that people can access a range of different types of help to match their needs.

“The fund will continue to support a range of valuable community mental health and wellbeing projects, reflecting one of the priorities set out by the First Minister earlier this week.”

Pause and Breathe managing director Susie Hooper said: “This funding will enable us to hold free weekly wellbeing sessions throughout the whole year and means we can support people who wouldn’t otherwise attend due to financial constraints.”