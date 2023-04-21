Five people sanctioned over imprisonment of British-Russian dissident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Five people sanctioned over imprisonment of British-Russian dissident

By Press Association
Vladimir Kara-Murza was jailed for 25 years after being convicted of treason by a Moscow court (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP/PA)
Vladimir Kara-Murza was jailed for 25 years after being convicted of treason by a Moscow court (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP/PA)

The UK has sanctioned five people including two Russian spies following the imprisonment of a British-Russian dissident for 25 years in Moscow.

Vladimir Kara-Murza was jailed on Monday after being convicted of treason and spreading false information about the Russian army in a process he described as a “show trial”.

The Kremlin critic, a close ally of murdered opposition figure Boris Nemtsov, has already survived two poisonings that left him in a coma in 2015 and 2017.

The Foreign Office has now placed sanctions on three individuals involved in his arrest and two members of the FSB, the successor to the KGB, who followed Mr Kara-Murza prior to his poisonings.

Russia Opposition
Vladimir Kara-Murza stands in the dock in Moscow as he is sentenced to 25 years in prison (The Moscow City Court via AP)

Those sanctioned for their involvement in Mr Kara-Murza’s arrest have been named as Elena Lenskaya, the judge who approved the arrest, and investigators Denis Kolesnikov and Andrei Zadachin.

FSB agents Alexander Samofal and Konstantin Kudryavtsev have also been sanctioned, with the Foreign Office saying they were part of an “operational team” that followed Mr Kara-Murza on multiple trips before he was poisoned.

The five people will now be subject to travel bans and asset freezes.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said: “Russia’s treatment and conviction of Vladimir Kara-Murza once again demonstrates its utter contempt for basic human rights.

“Today five individuals connected to his case have been sanctioned, sending a clear message that the UK will not stand for this treatment of one of its citizens.

“The UK will continue to support Mr Kara-Murza and his family. I call on Russia to release him immediately and unconditionally.”

The judge who presided over Mr Kara-Murza’s trial and the head of the detention centre where he is being held have already been sanctioned in connection with another case.

Following his imprisonment on Monday, Mr Cleverly praised Mr Kara-Murza, who holds a British passport, for “bravely” speaking out against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and summoned the Russian ambassador to explain his country’s actions.

The dissident’s wife, Evgenia Kara-Murza, had called for the UK to sanction those involved in his prosecution, saying she was “baffled” that sanctions had not come sooner.

Mrs Kara-Murza said: “I fully support this much welcome – even though slightly delayed – measure by the FCDO.

“It only saddens me that it took a year of unlawful detention, a horrific sentence of 25 years in strict regime and a very concerning deterioration of my husband’s health for the British Government to move to a somewhat stronger response.

“But they have only imposed sanctions on five out of over 30 people implicated in the illegal persecution and prosecution of a British citizen and a fierce human rights defender.

Bill Browder, a friend of Mr Kara-Murza and head of the Global Magnitsky Justice Campaign, also welcomed the sanctions but said the decision “falls far short”.

He said: “Vladimir is a British citizen and his health has critically deteriorated in prison. His life is significantly at risk as he begins his 25-year sentence in a Russian penal colony.

“The government has sanctioned only five individuals involved in his political persecution and there are more than 30 involved in this brazen breach of human rights in Russia. Furthermore, it is completely inexplicable why it has taken this long for James Cleverly to act while the US and Canada imposed sanctions months ago.

“The Foreign Secretary and the British Government should be doing everything in its power to free Vladimir for jail.”

