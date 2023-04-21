Entertainment organisers move to limit disruption from emergency alert test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment organisers move to limit disruption from emergency alert test

By Press Association
The emergency test could cause disruption at sports and entertainment events (PA)
The emergency test could cause disruption at sports and entertainment events (PA)

Spectators of sport and entertainment may face disruption on Sunday when millions of mobile phones across the UK will emit a loud alarm and vibrate at 3pm in a nationwide test of a new public alert system.

The trial of the system that aims to warn the public if there is a danger to life nearby will last for about 10 seconds.

The system is intended to be used in life-threatening situations including flooding and wildfires.

Organisers of the World Snooker Championship will pause play just before 3pm at the Crucible in Sheffield and it will resume following the alert.

Cazoo World Snooker Championship 2023 – Day 6 – The Crucible
Play will be paused during the World Snooker championships (Nick Potts/PA)

The Society of London Theatre (Solt) said it had shared the Government’s guidance with its members and advised them to tell attendees to turn off their phones to “minimise disruption to shows”.

Harry Potter And The Cursed Child, Frozen, Mamma Mia! and The Lion King are among the shows putting on matinees on Sunday.

LW Theatres, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s group of seven West End theatres including the London Palladium, said it planned to make an announcement before its shows but had no plans to change the times of its matinee performances.

For cinema-goers who may be catching a film on Sunday afternoon, a Vue spokesperson said: “Before every screening at Vue, we encourage our customers to turn their mobile phones off in order to fully immerse themselves in the big screen experience.

“Customers who are attending a screening on Sunday afternoon will be further made aware of the UK emergency alerts test through signage in our venues and announcements before the films being shown over that period.”

Meanwhile, drivers have been warned that it will be illegal to pick up their mobiles during the test, and domestic violence campaigners have warned the test could put people in danger by revealing the location of secret phones hidden by those at risk.

The message will be received on 4G and 5G mobile phones, along with sound and vibration for up to 10 seconds.

Phone users will be prompted to acknowledge the alert by swiping or clicking the message before being able to continue using their device.

The system is modelled on similar schemes in the US, Canada, the Netherlands and Japan.

Runners during the London Marathon last year
Runners during the London Marathon last year (Yui Mok/PA)

The test on St George’s Day coincides with major events including the London Marathon and the 2pm kick-off Premier League ties between Bournemouth and West Ham, and Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur.

Officials said they have worked with the Football Association and the marathon’s organisers to make sure the impact of the test will be limited.

People who do not wish to receive the alerts will be able to opt out in their device settings, but officials hope the life-saving potential of the messages means that users will keep them on.

The National Centre for Domestic Violence (NCDV) warned people with hidden second mobile phones to turn off the alerts to avoid revealing the location of their devices.

The Government said it has been actively engaging with organisations working with vulnerable women and girls to ensure they are not adversely affected by the introduction of emergency alerts.

Officials stressed that it is easy to opt out of the system if people need their phone to stay concealed, either by turning off the alerts or simply having the phone switched off during the test.

The AA said motorists may prefer to switch off their electronic devices before Sunday’s test as laws banning the use of handheld phones will still apply.

Drivers caught holding a phone behind the wheel face six penalty points and a £200 fine.

Friday court round-up — £1k drive-thru trip and slipper slapper
