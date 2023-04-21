List of companies and organisations which have left the CBI

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
List of companies and organisations which have left the CBI

By Press Association
More than a dozen women have alleged sexual misconduct from colleagues at the CBI, according to The Guardian (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Dozens of big companies and trade bodies have announced that they plan to leave the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) after more than a dozen allegations of sexual misconduct from women who worked for the group.

Insurer Aviva became the first to leave the influential trade body, which claims to represent around 190,000 businesses across the UK.

Several companies also said they are or are understood to be reviewing their membership or suspending activities with the CBI.

These included PwC, Asda, Shell, National Grid, Lloyds Banking Group, Diageo, GSK and others.

Below is a list of some of the companies and organisations which have so far announced plans to leave the group or suspend their membership and the statements they have made, if any.

– Association of British Insurers

“It has become untenable to retain our membership in light of further serious allegations and we have informed the CBI of our decision to leave with immediate effect,” an ABI spokesperson said.

– Aviva 

“In light of the very serious allegations made, and the CBI’s handling of the process and response, we believe the CBI is no longer able to fulfil its core function – to be a representative voice of business in the UK,” an Aviva spokesperson said.

“We have therefore regrettably terminated our membership with immediate effect.”

– BMW Group

“The BMW Group is concerned by the allegations relating to the CBI,” a spokesperson for BMW said.

“The group has therefore decided to terminate its membership with immediate effect.”

– British Beer & Pub Association

“Following further discussions with our board this afternoon we have taken the decision to terminate our membership with the CBI with immediate effect,” the BBPA tweeted.

– BT Group 

“In light of the appalling allegations made, BT Group has decided to suspend its membership of the CBI with immediate effect,” a BT spokesperson said.

– Energy UK

“Energy UK has decided to terminate its membership with the CBI with immediate effect in light of the very serious allegations that have been reported,” an Energy UK spokesperson said.

“We know that these allegations will also be shocking and upsetting for the staff at the CBI that we work with. We will review the situation following the completion of the CBI’s investigations and the actions it takes as a result.”

– EY

“EY has terminated its membership of the CBI and all associated activities with immediate effect,” said an EY spokesperson.

– JLL

“We are terminating our membership of the CBI with immediate effect and have made them aware,” said Stephanie Hyde, UK chief executive at JLL.

“In light of the distressing allegations, which continue to point a culture that isn’t aligned to our values, our relationship with the CBI has become untenable.”

– John Lewis Partnership

“Due to the further very serious and ongoing allegations made relating to the CBI, we have decided to end our membership with immediate effect,” a spokesperson for the John Lewis Partnership said.

– Kingfisher

“Given the very serious and ongoing further allegations, we have taken the decision to end our CBI membership today,” a Kingfisher spokesperson said.

– Marks & Spencer

“We have paused our membership of the CBI while these allegations are investigated,” an M&S spokesperson said.

– Mastercard

“We have resigned our membership of the CBI. The allegations are extremely troubling and need to be addressed with immediacy by the proper authorities,” a spokesperson for Mastercard said.

– People’s Partnership 

“Following the very serious allegations made, we have made the decision that we can no longer remain members of the CBI,” said People’s Partnership director of policy Phil Brown.

– Phoenix

“Further to the allegations reported this morning, we have taken the decision to resign our membership of the CBI with immediate effect,” a spokesperson said.

– Sainsbury’s

A spokesperson for Sainsbury’s confirmed that the business had paused its membership.

– Schroders

“At this time we do not feel the CBI is the right organisation to represent our views so we have decided to exit,” a Schroders spokesperson said.

– ScottishPower

“We are deeply concerned about these extremely serious allegations and are pausing our membership with the CBI with immediate effect,” a ScottishPower spokesperson said.

– Tesco

“We are deeply concerned by these very serious allegations and we have paused our membership of the CBI with immediate effect,” a Tesco spokesperson said.

– Unilever

“Due to the very serious and ongoing allegations, we can confirm that we have suspended our membership of the CBI,” a Unilever spokesperson said.

– Virgin Media O2

“While we respect the ongoing investigations taking place, these disturbing allegations and the way the situation has been handled is not representative of business in Britain,” a Virgin Media O2 spokesperson said.

“We have therefore informed the CBI that we are ending our membership.”

– Zurich UK

“We are deeply concerned about the allegations made about the CBI and have decided to terminate our membership with immediate effect,” a Zurich UK spokesperson said.

