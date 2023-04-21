Rishi Sunak allies replace Dominic Raab as Justice Secretary and Deputy PM

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Rishi Sunak allies replace Dominic Raab as Justice Secretary and Deputy PM

By Press Association
Alex Chalk replaces Downing Raab as Justice Secretary (Aaron Chown/PA)
Alex Chalk replaces Downing Raab as Justice Secretary (Aaron Chown/PA)

Rishi Sunak has appointed two close allies to the senior positions vacated by the exit of Dominic Raab, promoting Alex Chalk to Justice Secretary and Oliver Dowden to Deputy Prime Minister.

It is the latest title to be bestowed upon Mr Dowden, who as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Secretary of State in the Cabinet Office already plays a key role at the heart of Rishi Sunak’s administration.

For Mr Chalk it is a significant promotion and means he moves from the Ministry of Defence, where he was in charge of procurement, to take on the much more high-profile role of leading the Ministry of Justice.

The pair have long been close to Mr Sunak and it was little surprise when both got jobs in the new administration following the short-lived tenure of Liz Truss.

Mr Chalk, who was elected in 2015 to represent Cheltenham, is no stranger to legal matters.

A trained barrister, he is a former solicitor general for England and Wales and has been a prisons and probations minister.

He and Mr Sunak are also both Old Wykehamists, former pupils at Winchester College, and Mr Chalk was among the ministers who joined the large-scale resignation that helped spell the end of Boris Johnson’s premiership.

Replacing Mr Raab, he will take on responsibility for prisons, courts and a host of other issues including his predecessor’s controversial Bill of Rights plan.

Mr Dowden was a vocal backer for Mr Sunak in both Tory leadership contests last year, with his entry to No 10 leading to his return to the frontbench and to the senior Cabinet Office roles.

The loss of crunch by-elections in Wakefield and Tiverton and Honiton had triggered Mr Dowden’s resignation as party chairman in Mr Johnson’s Government.

In a tweet, he said he was “deeply honoured” by the appointment.

The swift appointment of Mr Chalk makes the Cheltenham MP the 11th person appointed Justice Secretary since the Conservatives took power in 2010.

Shadow justice secretary Steve Reed, greeting his new counterpart, said that the Tories have “destroyed the justice system”.

“Real change can only come with a Labour Government,” he said.

No 10 also said that Chloe Smith will cover as Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology while Michelle Donelan is on maternity leave.

It is a return to the frontbench for the Norwich North MP, who was work and pensions secretary during the brief tenure of Ms Truss.

