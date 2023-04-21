Raab conduct ‘would have brought disciplinary action in private sector’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raab conduct ‘would have brought disciplinary action in private sector’

By Press Association
Dominic Raab resigned as deputy prime minister and justice secretary after an investigation into allegations he bullied civil servants. (Yui Mok/PA)
Dominic Raab resigned as deputy prime minister and justice secretary after an investigation into allegations he bullied civil servants. (Yui Mok/PA)

Dominic Raab would have likely faced disciplinary action if he was working for a private company, an employment lawyer has said.

Caroline Baker, a solicitor at law firm GQ Littler, said the findings that Mr Raab “intimidated” and “humiliated” civil servants would have seen the former deputy prime minister facing at least a final written warning if he had been a regular employee rather than a minister.

She said: “I think he would certainly be subject to disciplinary action for this.

“Whether he was terminated or given a final written warning would depend on the employer, but let’s say it’s your CEO and they are humiliating your employees, I think they would be gone, so I think it’s untenable.”

Mr Raab has always insisted he did not bully staff, and while he accepted the conclusions of Adam Tolley’s investigation into his conduct, he said the inquiry was “flawed” and set a “low” threshold for bullying.

Ms Baker said she thought Mr Raab had been “held to a higher standard” by the requirements of the Ministerial Code, but would be in a similar position if he were a senior executive at a private firm.

She said: “This report talks about constructive criticism and, at some points, unconstructive criticism.

“If you are genuinely giving feedback in a constructive manner, that’s completely valid. Where it crosses a line, there was talk of people feeling humiliated and intimidated.

“I guess that can be a fine line. I think there is a certain awareness that you need to have about how you make people feel.”

Other lawyers said they hoped Mr Tolley’s report would act as a catalyst for change in the UK, which currently has no formal definition of workplace bullying.

Richard Fox, senior consultant in employment law at Kingsley Napley, said: “For me, it’s an inflection point in the way that Me Too was an inflection point for sexual harassment. We may look back on it as a seminal moment.”

Mr Fox said Mr Tolley, a leading employment silk, had focused on what constitutes bullying and had provided employers with “good guidance” as a result.

He added: “I know (Mr Raab) has been saying things like it set a low bar, but I question whether that’s accurate.

“I think what it does is set a bar. Some people might say it’s low, some people might say it’s high, but it sets a bar and now when employers are saying ‘I don’t understand what is bullying and therefore behaviour I shouldn’t be doing’, they now have some guidance.”

Another solicitor, David Miers of law firm Setfords, said the case showed the “chasm” in support for victims of bullying, who often have no clear avenue for redress.

He said: “What many people don’t realise is there is no tortious offence of bullying. Victims of bullying often find the process of raising a grievance very frustrating because it’s so muddied and there’s no standard definition of bullying.”

He added that he hoped the affair would encourage the Government to legislate and provide a clearer definition of bullying in order to protect people in the workplace.

David Greenhalgh, partner and specialist employment solicitor at Excello Law, said the report was “a great victory for government employees, who have stood up for each other and have spoken out where they have not felt safe in the workplace”.

He added: “The key now is building on the outcome of the report and trying to get employees to voice and report their concerns earlier. In this case it seems that many took issue with Mr Raab’s behaviour but presumably felt unable to raise those concerns until they knew they were doing so in numbers.”

