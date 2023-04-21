Patients ‘waited millions of hours’ for mental health care in A&E

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Patients ‘waited millions of hours’ for mental health care in A&E

By Press Association
Labour asked health trusts for their waiting times at A&Es (PA)
Patients suffering with mental health issues were left waiting more than 5.4 million hours in A&E last year, according to figures obtained by the Labour Party.

The party said it amounted to a total delay in 2021/22 across England of 624 years and showed mental health sufferers were being “left to languish in emergency departments”.

The data was put together after 76% of NHS trusts in England responded to a Freedom of Information request from the Opposition.

Labour officials had asked trusts for total time, in hours, that adults spent in A&E each year since 2010 where their chief complaint was mental health related.

It has made available the findings for the last financial year, 2021/22.

Out of those that replied, the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust in the West Midlands had the longest number of hours that patients waited in A&E for mental health treatment at just over one million hours in 2021/22.

The second longest was recorded by King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in London, with 851,375 hours in that same year.

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust recorded 654,397 hours, putting them as third highest among the responders.

Shadow mental health minister Dr Rosena Allin-Khan MP accused the Government of leaving patients to “languish” in waiting rooms, while claiming that Labour had a “truly preventative plan” to slash NHS backlogs in mental health care.

Dr Allin-Khan, who combines her political duties with work as an A&E doctor at St George’s Hospital in London, said: “Waiting lists are soaring and patients are being left to languish in emergency departments, instead of receiving appropriate mental health treatment.

Coronavirus – Mon Nov 29, 2021
Shadow mental health minister Rosena Allin-Khan has revealed FOI data related to mental health A&E waits (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)

“Mental healthcare was already playing catch up; sadly, services are now on their knees.

“The Government must formulate a plan to bring down backlogs and ensure that patients get access to the vital care that they so desperately need.”

Part of Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s pledges include providing access to a mental health professional in every school and an open access mental health hub for young people in every community.

Labour said the total per annum cost of its mental health policy package by 2028/29 — the last year of Labour’s first potential term in office if it wins the next general election — would be an estimated £1.01 billion.

It would be funded by scrapping a tax loophole enjoyed by a small number of private equity fund managers while also levying VAT on private school fees, party officials said.

Conservative mental health minister Maria Caulfield said: “Labour’s making more unfunded spending commitments show they cannot be trusted to look after the NHS for the long-term.

“We are taking real action by increasing investment in mental health services by at least £2.3 billion a year by 2023-24 so that an additional two million people can get the support they need and investing an extra £150 million to support people experiencing mental health crisis.

“The Conservatives have a plan to halve inflation, grow the economy, reduce debt, cut waiting lists and stop the boats – helping people get the mental health services they deserve when they need it.”

Editor's Picks

