Coronation should spark debate on future of monarchy – Harvie

By Press Association
The King’s coronation takes place on May 6 (PA)
The King’s coronation takes place on May 6 (PA)

The King’s coronation should spark a national discussion on the future of the monarchy, the Scottish Greens have said.

It is expected the May 6 ceremony will cost tens of millions of pounds, with the late Queen’s coronation in 1953 costing £912,000 – £20.5 million in today’s money.

Charles’s grandfather George VI was crowned at a cost of £454,000 in 1937, worth £4.8 million in 2023.

Many local authorities have announced they will grant public service workers an additional bank holiday on May 8 to allow the festivities to continue over three days.

Patrick Harvie
Patrick Harvie questioned the need for a monarchy (PA)

Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie said the country should decide on the need for a democratic, accountable head of state who is elected by the electorate amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Speaking ahead of a party event in Edinburgh on Sunday, the Glasgow MSP added: “We are in the worst cost-of-living crisis for decades, yet in the weeks ahead, the UK Government will be spending tens of millions of pounds on an extravagant three-day long festival of pomp and pageantry.

“Is this really the form of governance that we want in the 21st century? So many of the polls are showing an indifference to the whole thing, and it’s easy to see why.

“There is nothing normal or inevitable about monarchy. All around us there are small independent countries who have elected heads of state that operate on a far more modest, democratic and tasteful basis.

Coronation planning
Preparations for the coronation on May 6 are well under way (PA)

“With only weeks to go before the golden carriages take to the streets, it is more important than ever that we talk about our future. It’s time for a national conversation about replacing the monarchy.

“The Scottish Greens are very clear. The Scotland we want to see is a modern, democratic and independent republic with an elected and accountable head of state.

“We can be a fairer, greener country where power lies with the people and our communities. The Crown holds vast public wealth and assets, which would be used to benefit us all.”

A YouGov survey of 4,246 adults published this week found 51% believe the ceremony should not be funded by the Government, while 32% said it should and around 18% did not know.

