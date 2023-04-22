Government vows £25m to boost housing for key workers in rural areas

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish Government will offer £25 million over the next five years to help find homes for key workers in rural areas.

The initiative comes after a pledge by Humza Yousaf during the SNP leadership election, when he said the same sum would be committed to turning empty homes into new housing.

The money will allow councils to acquire or lease properties which can be used to provide homes.

Housing minister Paul McLennan said: “Opportunity, equality and community are vital to everyone no matter where they live, and we recognise that a tailored approach is needed for our rural areas.

The investment aims to boost housing for key workers in rural areas (Alamy/PA)

“Good quality affordable housing is essential to attract and retain people in rural communities, particularly in areas where key workers are needed.

“That’s why we are making up to £25 million available in a dedicated fund to make affordable homes for key workers, such as those working in the public sector and emergency services.

“Delivering affordable homes is a priority for this Government. We have committed to delivering 110,000 affordable homes across Scotland by 2032 – with at least 10% in remote, rural and island areas.

“Our upcoming delivery plan will set out actions to support our rural and island communities, including areas such as transport, repopulation and economic development.”