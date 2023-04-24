Exams ‘may look radically different’ after education overhaul

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exams ‘may look radically different’ after education overhaul

By Press Association
The Scottish Education Secretary said ahead of an education overhaul that exams may look “radically different” in the future (PA)
The Scottish Education Secretary said ahead of an education overhaul that exams may look "radically different" in the future.

The Scottish Education Secretary said ahead of an education overhaul that exams may look “radically different” in the future.

The announcement comes after the Hayward independent review, commissioned by the Scottish Government to examine the future of assessment in the nation’s schools, said the current exam system is no longer fit for purpose.

A final version of the report, by Louise Hayward, professor of educational assessment and innovation at the University of Glasgow, is set to be released in May.

NHS Winter Pressures statement
The education system is set to be overhauled (PA)

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth, when asked about the report, told Good Morning Scotland: “I’m not sure I would say it’s unmanageable but I think a good teacher uses a range of different assessment methods throughout the school year, and it’s important that pupils are assessed throughout the school year using continuous assessment.

“And I think that gives pupils a better preparation in relation to a final qualification and a final exam.

“Let’s remember as well that Professor Hayward is not recommending that we move away necessarily from the final exam, it’s just in the future that may look radically different.

“I think the system that we have in place the now is a good one and I want to put on record again my best wishes to pupils and learners, of course, who will be sitting many of them formal examinations for the very first time today as I know we have a range of qualifications today being sat in PE and Mandarin.

“And I would also like to say thank you to our teachers, who support our young people throughout the year, who are vital to the examination process.”

The report also proposed the introduction of a Scottish diploma of achievement – a qualification or graduation certificate that would provide evidence of pupils’ achievements.

Around 130,000 candidates are expected to sit National 5’s, Highers and Advanced Highers on Monday in subjects ranging from chemistry and English to art and design and environmental science.

For those pupils taking subjects such as drama, health and food technology and PE, the performance and practical elements of the assessments have been taking place over the last several weeks.

The Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) plans to set exams back to pre-pandemic norms next year, with this year being the last any modifications will be made to reduce disruption caused by the Covid pandemic.

However, parents groups say some young people are feeling the pressure due to teacher strikes and are worried about catching up.

The exams will end on Thursday June 1, with the candidates expected to get their results on August 8.

