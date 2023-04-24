Government urged to help Britons trapped in Sudan as war rages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Government urged to help Britons trapped in Sudan as war rages

By Press Association
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, left, and minister for development in the Foreign Office Andrew Mitchell (PA)
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, left, and minister for development in the Foreign Office Andrew Mitchell (PA)

British nationals trapped in Sudan should stay indoors and await further information, a minister said as the Government comes under mounting pressure to bring them to safety.

One estimate said up to 4,000 UK citizens could be stranded in the war-torn African nation amid deadly street fighting and a shortage of food, water and electricity.

Some said they felt “abandoned” after diplomats were rescued in a night-time evacuation mission and were organising dangerous private evacuations.

Foreign Office minister Andrew Mitchell said the Government is doing “everything we can” to get British nationals out, but dampened hopes of it happening before a ceasefire.

He defended the prioritisation of embassy staff, saying there had been “a very specific threat to the diplomatic community” in the capital Khartoum.

POLITICS Sudan
(PA Graphics)

Alicia Kearns, the Tory chairwoman of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, called for the focus to now shift to getting UK civilians out “because there is no imminent sign of a ceasefire”.

She estimated there could be “3,000, 4,000 plus” British nationals trapped in Sudan.

When it was put to her that one person claimed to have received only two computer-generated text messages from the UK Government telling him to stay inside, Ms Kearns said: “So that would suggest that no lessons have been learned since Afghanistan, and I have urged the Government to make sure they are communicating regularly with British nationals.”

Alicia Kearns
Alicia Kearns (Richard Townshend/UK Parliament/PA)

Ms Kearns said Britons in Sudan will be in “abject fear”, with reports of some people killing their pets “because they’re worried they’re going to starve”.

“The reality is we have to get British nationals out. If, however, there was to be no evacuation because it’s too dangerous … then we have a moral obligation to tell British nationals as soon as possible that that is the judgment that has been made because they then need to be able to make their own decisions.”

Meanwhile, other nations have rushed to get their citizens out.

The European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said more than a thousand people have been extracted through the combined efforts of member states.

Around 50 Irish citizens have been evacuated from Khartoum to Djibouti with the support of France and Spain, with more evacuations planned, deputy premier Micheal Martin said.

Tobias Ellwood, chairman of the Commons Defence Committee, called for a “clear-cut plan” to get British passport-holders out of Sudan.

“If that plan does not emerge today, then individuals will then lose faith and then start making their own way back,” he told GB News, saying that could lead to “some very difficult situations”.

William, a UK citizen in Sudan, told the BBC he was forced to “go private” and leave Khartoum on a bus arranged by his Sudanese employer because “we’ve had absolutely nothing but nonsense from the Government”.

Iman Abugarga, a British woman who has been sheltering in Khartoum, said she feels “absolutely” abandoned by the British Government.

“It is shameful how they have mismanaged this situation,” she told the Telegraph.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed on Sunday there had been a “complex and rapid” evacuation of British diplomats and their families from Khartoum, a city gripped by an internal battle for control between rival generals.

More than 400 people have died and thousands hurt in a bloody conflict between the Sudanese army and a powerful paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The official advice continues to be for UK nationals to register their presence in Sudan with the Foreign Office and shelter in place.

Mr Mitchell said the number of people registered has grown significantly over the last two days to around 2,000.

He told the Today programme: “The situation is absolutely desperate and a ceasefire is what is required. And the only advice that Britain can give to people is to stay indoors because that is the safe option.”

He told Sky News: “We will do everything we can, and I mean everything, to get our British citizens out.”

He could not say when that may happen, but said “every single option is being explored in detail”.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted: “I desperately hope that those still stuck in the conflict are brought to safety as soon as possible.”

G7 foreign ministers’ meeting in Japan
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly chaired a sixth Sudan Cobra meeting on Sunday evening (PA)

Without an end to the fighting, ministers are “severely limited in our ability to provide assistance to British nationals”, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said.

The prospect of airlifting large numbers of people out of Sudan has been complicated by the fact most major airports have become battlegrounds, while movement out of the capital has proved perilous.

US special forces evacuated about 70 American workers from Khartoum on Sunday but Washington has so far said it remains too dangerous to carry out a government co-ordinated mass evacuation of citizens.

The current explosion of violence comes after two generals fell out over a recent internationally brokered deal with democracy activists which was meant to incorporate the RSF into the military and eventually lead to civilian rule.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Hodgson was spotted on Dysart harbour with his jogging bottoms down. Image: DC Thomson.
Man in court for walking aggressively at Fife harbourside with joggers down
2
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man and woman arrested after disturbance on Pomarium Street. Picture shows; Pomarium Street. Perth . Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Man and woman arrested after disturbance on Perth street
3
The former Straloch Primary School building in Perthshire
Inside mothballed Perthshire primary school to be sold at auction
4
The new signs at Pitlochry's Ferry Road car park. Image: John Duff.
Pitlochry branded country’s ‘most unwelcoming town’ as signs installed to deter campervan parking
3
5
Duncan McLaren admitted his crimes at Forfar Sheriff Court. Image: Maximum Exposure Scotland Facebook.
Dundee pervert brought tent, condoms and sex toys to meet ‘girl’ he thought was…
6
Late Dundee taxi driver Mark Ward. Image: Supplied
‘Mark was robbed of his life’: Dundee family’s heartbreak at death of taxi driver…
7
Michael Torano. Image: Facebook.
Son blamed dead dad for massive street Valium haul found in Dundee home
8
The Albert Hotel in North Queensferry. Image: Google Maps.
Fife community group outlines plans to take over historic hotel
9
The A90 approaching the Forfar Road junction with the Kingsway. Image: Google Street View
Warning to Dundee drivers over roadworks near Forfar Road junction
10
A Tayside Aviation plane coming in for a landing. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson.
RAF ‘reviewing options’ after collapse of Tayside Aviation

More from The Courier

Lucinda Russell (left) celebrates in the parade ring with Mighty Thunder after the 2021 Scottish Grand National.
Kinross-shire racehorse trainer Lucinda Russell opens up on 'excruciatingly painful' death of Mighty Thunder…
Hamish Fraser used just local buses to get from Montrose to Westminster. Image: Hamish Fraser/Twitter
Angus teen uses just local buses to travel 600 miles to Westminster
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla - soon to become Queen. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
King Charles III Coronation: Full list of events in Tayside and Fife
Dundee defender Ryan Sweeney gets above Robbie Deas of Inverness. Image: SNS.
Dundee skipper Ryan Sweeney can't wait for 'rocking' Dens Park on Friday night after…
Aimee Lee was found guilty by a jury.
'Raging bull' sentenced for knocking out Fife pensioner over child slap claim
Graham Stuart says interviewing Fergie helped prepare him for life as top TV producer.
Graham Stuart: Dundee mastermind behind Graham Norton Show on THAT Fergie interview and living…
St Johnstone felt they should have beaten Hibs. Images: SNS.
Andy Considine can see it in the eyes of St Johnstone players - they…
Runners gather together in the city centre at the starting point of the Dundee Marathon.
In pictures: When thousands hit the streets in 1983 for first-ever Dundee Marathon
Willie Mathieson, right, celebrating with the European Cup Winners' Cup in Barcelona in 1972, with teammates Dave Smith, Jock Wallace and Colin Stein.
Rangers legend Willie Mathieson backs campaign to honour him and Willie Johnston with statue…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Michael Marra completes London Marathon Picture shows; Michael Marra completes London Marathon . London . Supplied by Michael Marra Date; 23/04/2023
MSP Michael Marra raises thousands after completing London Marathon

Editor's Picks

Most Commented